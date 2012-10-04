Oct 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the
class IB and IC notes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-10 To 'D (sf)'
from 'CCC- (sf)' (see list).
The lowered ratings follow recent credit events that affected the
transaction's underlying reference entities, which caused the notes to incur
partial principal losses.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Criteria: Structured Finance: CDOs: Revised Methodologies And
Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010
-- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO
Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions,
June 3, 2009
RATINGS LOWERED
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC
Series 2006-10
Rating
Class To From
IB D CCC- (sf)
IC D CCC- (sf)