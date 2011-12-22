(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- The governments of Belgium, France, and Luxembourg have
extended a temporary guarantee on up to EUR45 billion of new
debt issuance by Dexia Credit Local (DCL).
-- We have assessed the guarantee and believe it meets our
criteria for irrevocability, unconditionality, and timeliness.
-- We are therefore rating DCL's EUR35 billion French
certificate of deposit program 'A-1+' and its EUR5 billion
French negotiable medium-term note program 'AA'.
-- The 'AA' long-term issue rating is on CreditWatch
negative, mirroring that on the Kingdom of Belgium.
MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it has assessed the temporary
guarantee agreement between Dexia S.A. and Dexia Credit Local
(DCL), and the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Watch Neg/A-1+), the
Republic of France (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+), and the Grand Duchy of
Luxembourg (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+) and believes the agreement
meets its criteria for irrevocability, unconditionality, and
timeliness.
Standard & Poor's is therefore rating DCL's EUR35 billion
French "certificats de
depot" (certificate of deposit or CD) program 'A-1+' and its
EUR5 billion
guaranteed French "bons a moyen terme negociables" (BMTN or
negotiable
medium-term note) program 'AA'. The long-term 'AA' ratings are
on CreditWatch
negative.
The guarantee is effective from Dec. 22, 2011, and provides for
a maximum of
EUR45 billion to be guaranteed severally and proportionally:
60.5% by Belgium,
36.5% by France, and 3% by Luxembourg. The guarantee is not
joint and as a
result we equalize the ratings on the guaranteed issues with
the 'AA/A-1+'
ratings on Belgium, the sovereign with the lowest ratings. The
long-term issue
ratings are on CreditWatch negative, mirroring the CreditWatch
on the Kingdom
of Belgium.
We consider that the guarantee meets our criteria for
timeliness because it
provides that payment will be effective five business days
after the guarantee
is called, which can be made as soon as nonpayment is observed.
France-based local authority lender DCL is the largest
operating bank of
holding company Dexia S.A. (not rated), which is in the process
of selling its
main operating entities as part of its restructuring plan as
agreed with the
governments of Belgium, France, and Luxembourg in October 2011.
DCL is preparing to issue guaranteed debt under its guaranteed
EUR35 billion
French CD program and its EUR5 billion guaranteed French BMTN
program. The
French CD program includes a 10-day grace period for the
payment of matured
debt. As a result, the five business day period for the payment
of guaranteed
sums under the guarantee agreement are in line with our
criteria on
timeliness.
According to the terms of the guarantee, it applies to any
senior short-term
or long-term debt instrument or interbank deposit with a
maximum three-year
maturity, and which DCL issues on the wholesale markets between
Dec. 22, 2011,
and May 31 2012, inclusive, when the guarantee expires.
According to its
terms, the temporary guarantee is likely to be replaced by a
program of longer
duration and amount of up to EUR90 billion, once discussions
with the European
Commission (EC) are finalized. The EC temporarily approved the
guarantee on
Dec. 21, 2011. It said it will reassess the guarantee as a
structural measure
as part of its examination of the restructuring plan for Dexia,
or a
liquidation plan if the group doesn't prove to be viable, which
the
governments of Belgium, France, and Luxembourg undertake to
submit to the EC
within three months from today.
