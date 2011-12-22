(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- The governments of Belgium, France, and Luxembourg have extended a temporary guarantee on up to EUR45 billion of new debt issuance by Dexia Credit Local (DCL).

-- We have assessed the guarantee and believe it meets our criteria for irrevocability, unconditionality, and timeliness.

-- We are therefore rating DCL's EUR35 billion French certificate of deposit program 'A-1+' and its EUR5 billion French negotiable medium-term note program 'AA'.

-- The 'AA' long-term issue rating is on CreditWatch negative, mirroring that on the Kingdom of Belgium. MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assessed the temporary guarantee agreement between Dexia S.A. and Dexia Credit Local (DCL), and the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Watch Neg/A-1+), the Republic of France (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+), and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+) and believes the agreement meets its criteria for irrevocability, unconditionality, and timeliness. Standard & Poor's is therefore rating DCL's EUR35 billion French "certificats de depot" (certificate of deposit or CD) program 'A-1+' and its EUR5 billion guaranteed French "bons a moyen terme negociables" (BMTN or negotiable medium-term note) program 'AA'. The long-term 'AA' ratings are on CreditWatch negative. The guarantee is effective from Dec. 22, 2011, and provides for a maximum of EUR45 billion to be guaranteed severally and proportionally: 60.5% by Belgium, 36.5% by France, and 3% by Luxembourg. The guarantee is not joint and as a result we equalize the ratings on the guaranteed issues with the 'AA/A-1+' ratings on Belgium, the sovereign with the lowest ratings. The long-term issue ratings are on CreditWatch negative, mirroring the CreditWatch on the Kingdom of Belgium. We consider that the guarantee meets our criteria for timeliness because it provides that payment will be effective five business days after the guarantee is called, which can be made as soon as nonpayment is observed. France-based local authority lender DCL is the largest operating bank of holding company Dexia S.A. (not rated), which is in the process of selling its main operating entities as part of its restructuring plan as agreed with the governments of Belgium, France, and Luxembourg in October 2011. DCL is preparing to issue guaranteed debt under its guaranteed EUR35 billion French CD program and its EUR5 billion guaranteed French BMTN program. The French CD program includes a 10-day grace period for the payment of matured debt. As a result, the five business day period for the payment of guaranteed sums under the guarantee agreement are in line with our criteria on timeliness. According to the terms of the guarantee, it applies to any senior short-term or long-term debt instrument or interbank deposit with a maximum three-year maturity, and which DCL issues on the wholesale markets between Dec. 22, 2011, and May 31 2012, inclusive, when the guarantee expires. According to its terms, the temporary guarantee is likely to be replaced by a program of longer duration and amount of up to EUR90 billion, once discussions with the European Commission (EC) are finalized. The EC temporarily approved the guarantee on Dec. 21, 2011. It said it will reassess the guarantee as a structural measure as part of its examination of the restructuring plan for Dexia, or a liquidation plan if the group doesn't prove to be viable, which the governments of Belgium, France, and Luxembourg undertake to submit to the EC within three months from today. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.

