(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 9 - --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on America Movil S. A. B. (AMX; A-/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company's $3.4 billion (about MXN45.22 billion) offer to increase its stake in Dutch phone company Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN; BBB/Stable/A-2) to 28% from 4.8%.

We believe that this transaction is in line with the company's continuing strategy of diversifying geographically and continue penetrating the telecommunications market. However, it would be the first time AMX would venture outside Latin America, which could pose some challenges due to different market dynamics and intense competition in an already mature and highly penetrated market. Nevertheless, the transaction only represents a minority stake in KPN that will allow AMX to learn how European telecom markets work. We don't foresee a change in AMX's modest financial risk profile in the short term, despite the transaction. We believe the company's liquidity is sufficient to fund this transaction and meet its debt service obligations. But we believe this could lead to a more aggressive financial policy due to its ongoing pursuit of growth opportunities. As of March 31, 2012, the company held cash and short-term investments of MXN60.3 billion and generated free operating cash flow of MXN56.9 billion, which compares favorably with MXN30.7 billion in short-term debt maturities. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)