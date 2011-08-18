(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it raised to 'AA+' from 'B-' its rating on Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs' series 2006 multifamily revenue bonds (Village Park Apartments Project). The outlook is negative. The rating reflects our view of the following:

-- Strong cash flows showing that all bond expenses are projected to be paid on a full and timely basis until the mandatory tender date of Dec. 1, 2026, assuming zero reinvestment income;

-- The high credit quality of the Fannie Mae credit enhancement facility, which we consider to be 'AA+' eligible;

-- Investments held in 'AAAm' rated market funds; and

-- An asset-to-liability ratio of 101.15% as of Dec. 1, 2011. The rating is tied to the 'AA+' rating on The United States of America (AA+/Negative/A-1+). On May 12, 2010, we placed our ratings on certain housing issues, including this issue, on CreditWatch with negative implications due to revised criteria for certain federal government-enhanced housing transactions (see below). Our revised criteria affect government-enhanced housing transactions that have funds invested in money market funds and other investments with no guaranteed rate of return. In September 2010, Standard & Poor's analyzed updated financial information based on our current stressed reinvestment rate assumptions for all scenarios as set forth in the related criteria articles. At that time, in our opinion, the bonds were unable to meet all bond costs from transaction revenues until maturity, assuming these reinvestment earnings. The borrower submitted updated financial information dated Aug. 10, 2011, which shows all bond expenses being paid until the mandatory tender date, assuming zero reinvestment earnings. In addition, sufficient funds are available to cover reinvestment losses during the notice period should a mandatory redemption occur. To make the cash flows work, in December 2010, the borrower entered into an agreement to pay rebate fees directly and also delivered a letter of credit in the amount of $6,000 to the trustee to pay bond expenses. The trustee has drawn on the letter of credit and the funds have become part of the cash balances. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- USPF Criteria: Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, And Freddie Mac Multifamily Securities, June 26, 2007

-- USPF Criteria: Revised Methodology For Certain Federal Government-Enhanced Housing Transactions, May 12, 2010 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Wendy Dolber, New York (1) 212-438-7994;

