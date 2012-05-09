(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and Short-term IDR of City National Corporation (CYN) and its lead bank
subsidiary, City National Bank at 'A-' and 'F1', respectively. The Outlook
is Stable. A complete list of ratings affected by this action is provided at the
end of this release.
The affirmation reflects CYN's consistent performance over several credit
cycles, solid funding profile, diverse revenue streams and relatively stronger
asset quality measures over the most recent cycle. CYN demonstrated itself as a
superior underwriter by reporting significantly lower credit losses than
similarly rated peers, and remaining solidly profitable during the height of the
most recent financial crisis.
With over half ($11.6 billion) of CYN's deposits being non-interest bearing and
a loan to deposit ratio of 66%, CYN's funding profile differentiates it from its
peer group. CYN also benefits from good access to the capital markets, issuing
both equity and debt over the past five years at favorable terms.
While performance, as measured by return on assets (ROA), slightly lags the 'A'
rated peer group, Fitch takes notice of the consistency and diversity of
earnings relative to similarly sized peers. Specifically, CYN has a substantial
wealth management business with $57.8bn in AUA, which is a major contributor to
the bank's non-interest revenue. Non-interest revenue represents around 30% of
total revenue, a sizeable portion for a bank of this size. This can skew the
company's operating efficiency ratios, as the wealth management business line
traditionally has higher expenses in relation to revenues than commercial
banking. More importantly, Fitch believes CYN is better positioned for a rising
interest rate environment than its peers due to its relatively large, rate
sensitive, wealth management business as well as its large balance of
non-interest bearing deposits.
Fitch anticipates that performance, as measured by ROA, will be better aligned
with peers if and when the interest rate environment normalizes and CYN is able
to leverage its substantial low cost deposit base.
With a TCE ratio of 7.13% at 1Q12, CYN's capital position is not considered a
strength. However, when balanced against the bank's excellent asset quality
metrics, the capital position is considered adequate at the current rating
level.
Ratings are likely constrained at their current levels due to geographic
concentrations within California as well as a lack of granularity in the bank's
C&I book. Ratings could be pressured in the intermediate term if relative
profitability diverges from similarly rated peers.
CYN is a $24 billion in assets bank holding company that operates throughout
Southern California, the greater San Francisco area, Nevada, Atlanta, Nashville
and New York. The company's wealth management business also has assets under
administration of $57.8 billion including $32.5 billion under management.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook.
City National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Senior Unsecured at 'A-'
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
City National Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Long-term Deposit at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Market linked deposits at 'Aemr';
--Support Floor 'NF';
--Support '5'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)