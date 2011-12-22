(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today placed the EUR1.5bn covered
bonds issued by Marfin Popular CPBC.CY Bank (Marfin, rated 'BBB-'/'F3'/Rating
Watch
Negative) and secured by Cypriot residential mortgages under its EUR5bn
programme (Programme II) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also
maintained the EUR2bn covered bonds issued under Marfin's Programme I (secured
by Greek residential mortgages) on RWN. The covered bonds of both programmes
are
currently rated BBB/RWN, issued under Cyprus' legal covered bond framework and
regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus.
The RWN placed on Programme II covered bonds mirrors Fitch's earlier rating
actions on the Cypriot sovereign and banks (see "Fitch Places Belgium, Spain,
Slovenia, Italy, Ireland and Cyprus on Rating Watch Negative "dated 16 December
2011 and "Fitch Places Cypriot Banks on RWN Following Sovereign Rating Action"
dated 20 December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).
The combination of Marfin's 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
the
70% Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) assigned to Programme II would allow the
covered bonds to be rated as high as 'BBB' on a probability-of-default (PD)
basis. However, the 8.15% level of minimum over-collateralisation (OC) that the
issuer commits to only allows for equalisation of the rating of the covered
bonds on a PD basis with Marfin's IDR ('BBB-'). Based on this level of OC, the
covered bonds can only be rated one notch higher at 'BBB' after taking into
account recoveries from the cover pool in the event of a covered bonds default.
Everything else being equal, if Marfin's IDR was downgraded, the PD rating of
the covered bonds would follow accordingly, causing a concomitant downgrade of
the covered bonds rating. Therefore Fitch has placed the covered bonds on RWN
to
reflect the RWN on the bank's IDR.
For Marfin's Programme I, the D-Factor of 100% reflects the view that the
covered bonds' probability of default (PD) is equal to that of the issuer
itself, as the agency believes that the programme's one-year extension period
does not provide sufficient time for a successful refinancing of the Greek
cover
assets through a forced sale post an assumed issuer default. The maximum asset
percentage of 95% supports a one-notch uplift to 'BBB-', after giving credit to
recoveries on defaulted bonds. As such, if Marfin's IDR was downgraded, this
would result in a corresponding downgrade of the rating of the covered bonds.
Fitch has therefore maintained the RWN on the covered bonds issued by Marfin's
Programme I.
The RWN on Programme II covered bonds will be resolved once the RWN on Marfin's
IDR has been resolved. Nevertheless, the RWN on Programme I covered bonds
further reflects the increased uncertainty surrounding recent economic
developments in Greece (the jurisdiction where the cover assets are domiciled)
as well as Fitch's ongoing implementation of the revised rating assumptions for
Greek residential mortgage assets.
