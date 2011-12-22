(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today placed the EUR1.5bn covered bonds issued by Marfin Popular CPBC.CY Bank (Marfin, rated 'BBB-'/'F3'/Rating Watch Negative) and secured by Cypriot residential mortgages under its EUR5bn programme (Programme II) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also maintained the EUR2bn covered bonds issued under Marfin's Programme I (secured by Greek residential mortgages) on RWN. The covered bonds of both programmes are currently rated BBB/RWN, issued under Cyprus' legal covered bond framework and regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus. The RWN placed on Programme II covered bonds mirrors Fitch's earlier rating actions on the Cypriot sovereign and banks (see "Fitch Places Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland and Cyprus on Rating Watch Negative "dated 16 December 2011 and "Fitch Places Cypriot Banks on RWN Following Sovereign Rating Action" dated 20 December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). The combination of Marfin's 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 70% Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) assigned to Programme II would allow the covered bonds to be rated as high as 'BBB' on a probability-of-default (PD) basis. However, the 8.15% level of minimum over-collateralisation (OC) that the issuer commits to only allows for equalisation of the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis with Marfin's IDR ('BBB-'). Based on this level of OC, the covered bonds can only be rated one notch higher at 'BBB' after taking into account recoveries from the cover pool in the event of a covered bonds default. Everything else being equal, if Marfin's IDR was downgraded, the PD rating of the covered bonds would follow accordingly, causing a concomitant downgrade of the covered bonds rating. Therefore Fitch has placed the covered bonds on RWN to reflect the RWN on the bank's IDR. For Marfin's Programme I, the D-Factor of 100% reflects the view that the covered bonds' probability of default (PD) is equal to that of the issuer itself, as the agency believes that the programme's one-year extension period does not provide sufficient time for a successful refinancing of the Greek cover assets through a forced sale post an assumed issuer default. The maximum asset percentage of 95% supports a one-notch uplift to 'BBB-', after giving credit to recoveries on defaulted bonds. As such, if Marfin's IDR was downgraded, this would result in a corresponding downgrade of the rating of the covered bonds. Fitch has therefore maintained the RWN on the covered bonds issued by Marfin's Programme I. The RWN on Programme II covered bonds will be resolved once the RWN on Marfin's IDR has been resolved. Nevertheless, the RWN on Programme I covered bonds further reflects the increased uncertainty surrounding recent economic developments in Greece (the jurisdiction where the cover assets are domiciled) as well as Fitch's ongoing implementation of the revised rating assumptions for Greek residential mortgage assets. Contact: Primary Analyst Spyros Michas, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1121 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Despoina Pilidou Analyst +44 20 3530 1466 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))