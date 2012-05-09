(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. luxury retailer Barneys New York has completed a debt-for-equity
swap, which has resulted in a reduction of about $540 million of funded debt.
-- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'SD'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company is likely to
benefit from ongoing positive trends within the luxury retail segment.
Rating Action
On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the corporate credit
rating on New York City-based Barneys New York Inc. to 'B-' from 'SD'. At the
same time, we withdrew the 'D' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating on
the company's second-lien debt, which was subject to the debt-for-equity
exchange. The upgrade reflects the substantial reduction of debt as a result
of the company's debt-for-equity swap. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Despite the recently completed deleveraging transaction, we continue to assess
Barneys New York Inc.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our
criteria because of its substantially leveraged capital structure and very
thin cash flow protection measures. Pro forma for the debt-for-equity swap, we
estimate that leverage and interest coverage were about 8.7x and 1.3x,
respectively, as of Jan. 31, 2012.
The company's "weak" business risk profile reflects its participation in the
narrow luxury segment and its small store base. Like other luxury retailers,
Barneys continues to benefit from good consumer demand and an increase in
full-priced sales. Although we anticipate these positive trends are likely to
continue over the near term, we do not believe they will be significant enough
to meaningfully affect credit protection measures.
Liquidity
We believe liquidity is "adequate" under the new capital structure. In our
view, free operating cash flow is likely to be modestly positive. We expect
free operating cash flow and availability under its revolving credit facility
to be sufficient for ongoing working capital and capital expenditure needs.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company is likely to benefit
from positive trends in the luxury retail segment. Although we expect some
improvement in the company's credit protection metrics, we believe the company
will remain "highly leveraged." Although unlikely, we could raise the rating
if further performance gains result in leverage in the mid-5x. We could lower
the rating if merchandise missteps or operational difficulties result in a
reduction of interest coverage meaningfully below 1x or if the company's
liquidity position erodes substantially.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Barneys New York Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- SD/--/--
Not Rated Action
To From
Barneys New York Inc.
Senior Secured NR D
Recovery Rating NR 5
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)