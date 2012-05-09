(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. luxury retailer Barneys New York has completed a debt-for-equity swap, which has resulted in a reduction of about $540 million of funded debt.

-- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'SD'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company is likely to benefit from ongoing positive trends within the luxury retail segment. Rating Action On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the corporate credit rating on New York City-based Barneys New York Inc. to 'B-' from 'SD'. At the same time, we withdrew the 'D' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating on the company's second-lien debt, which was subject to the debt-for-equity exchange. The upgrade reflects the substantial reduction of debt as a result of the company's debt-for-equity swap. The outlook is stable. Rationale Despite the recently completed deleveraging transaction, we continue to assess Barneys New York Inc.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our criteria because of its substantially leveraged capital structure and very thin cash flow protection measures. Pro forma for the debt-for-equity swap, we estimate that leverage and interest coverage were about 8.7x and 1.3x, respectively, as of Jan. 31, 2012. The company's "weak" business risk profile reflects its participation in the narrow luxury segment and its small store base. Like other luxury retailers, Barneys continues to benefit from good consumer demand and an increase in full-priced sales. Although we anticipate these positive trends are likely to continue over the near term, we do not believe they will be significant enough to meaningfully affect credit protection measures. Liquidity We believe liquidity is "adequate" under the new capital structure. In our view, free operating cash flow is likely to be modestly positive. We expect free operating cash flow and availability under its revolving credit facility to be sufficient for ongoing working capital and capital expenditure needs. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the company is likely to benefit from positive trends in the luxury retail segment. Although we expect some improvement in the company's credit protection metrics, we believe the company will remain "highly leveraged." Although unlikely, we could raise the rating if further performance gains result in leverage in the mid-5x. We could lower the rating if merchandise missteps or operational difficulties result in a reduction of interest coverage meaningfully below 1x or if the company's liquidity position erodes substantially. Related Criteria And Research

To From Barneys New York Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- SD/--/-- Not Rated Action

To From Barneys New York Inc. Senior Secured NR D Recovery Rating NR 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)