Overview -- Brazil-based bank Banco Pine's conservative risk management, operations, and lending to small corporations underpin its strong asset quality and increasing diversification of revenues sources and funding lines. -- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA' national scale counterparty credit ratings on the bank. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pine will keep expanding its loan portfolio with good asset quality and adequate liquidity. Rating Action On Oct. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B' global scale and 'brAA' national scale counterparty credit ratings on Banco Pine S.A. (Pine). The outlook on both scales is stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Pine's "moderate" business position, "adequate" risk position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk assessment reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic authorities' flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. We believe these potential risks remain manageable, and the central bank's proactive stance has contained them. Regarding industry risk, sound regulation, regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the Brazilian banking industry. We consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive factor in our assessment. We view Pine's business position as "moderate." As of June 2012, it had R$10 billion in assets and R$5.2 billion in loans (R$6.8 billion if guarantees are included). According to the central bank data, Pine is the 35th largest financial institution in the country with less than 1% of the financial system's assets. Due to Pine's focus on lending to small corporations (in this segment 56% of the bank's credit portfolio was comprised of companies with annual revenues of more than R$1 billion) and its relatively small size, its loan portfolio has a high client concentration. However, the bank's creditworthy client base and conservative risk management has resulted in better-than-average asset quality and stable profitability over the past few years. Larger SMEs usually have audited financial statements, corporate governance, and more solid financial statements, enabling longer-term relationship with the bank and cross-selling opportunities. Pine offers products such as working capital, hedging derivatives, asset and wealth management, corporate finance, and capital market and investment products in local and foreign currencies. The bank has been able to continue diversifying its revenue sources, reducing its dependence on credit-related revenues and increasing the participation of noncapital consuming income, which we view as positive. As of June 2012, around 42% of its revenues were not related to direct lending, up from 36% in June 2011, due to increasing participation of its investment bank arm and treasury. We expect credit-related revenues to stay in the 50%-60% range of total revenues, as credit will remain the bank's core business. Our "adequate" assessment of capital and earnings reflects Pine's adequate capital levels, lower-than-peers' profitability, but increasing diversification of revenue sources. According to our risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF) methodology, we expect the bank's capital to be slightly above 9% on average for 2012 and 2013. This indicator considers the capital injection during the second half of 2012 of around R$165 million, R$101 million of which the controlling shareholder and board of administration contributed, R$30 million from Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (DEG, a minority shareholder), EUR10 million from Proparco, and the remaining from other minority shareholders. The RACF indicator was around 8% on our previous forecast when the capital injection had not yet occurred, which shows the improvement on the bank's capital level. We are also incorporating in our projections the bank's historical level of earnings distribution and our expected growth for the institution. The bank's profitability still lags some of its peers'. However, diversification from revenues sources is increasing, with lending accounting for 58% of total revenues and treasury activities hedging derivatives and investment banking products for 42%, as of June 2012. ROA and ROE, both according to our core earnings methodology, of the same period reached 1.7% and 17.3%, respectively. While credit lending remains the bank's core activity, we view the increase in noncapital consuming services as positive. It is important to highlight that the bank clients' profile, while enabling better asset-quality than regular SMEs, on the other hand, precludes large credit spreads, which reflects on the bank's profitability levels. Pine's "adequate" risk position is based on the historical good performance of its loan portfolio and its client concentration. The bank's asset quality has been stable and better than average even during market stressful times. NPLs to total loans and NCOs to total loans were 0.6% and 0.1% as of June 2012 over 0.7% and 0.4% in December 2011 and 0.35% and 0.6% as of December 2010, respectively. Loan loss coverage is also conservative given the small NPLs base, around 663% as of June 2012. We believe the bank can manage its asset quality adequately as it focus on more creditworthy clients. However, this results in a concentrated loan portfolio. As of June 2012, the 20 largest exposures accounted for 34% of total credit portfolio (around 27% when we consider the guarantees and private securities on the portfolio) and we don't expect significant changes on this concentration. The bank's loan portfolio is also concentrated in the southeastern region of Brazil, which mirrors the GDP's concentration in that region. We believe that these concentrations are inherent to the bank's business profile and scale and are incorporated in our analysis, but we believe the bank has the capacity to adequately manage this risk. In our opinion Pine has a "below average" funding profile and "adequate" liquidity. Small and midsize banks with no branch network in Brazil usually rely on time deposits to fund its activities, given the lack of retail deposits. Pine is no exception, as around 55% of its funding base is comprised of time deposits. Among them, 57% is related to institutional investors, 32% to corporations, and the remainder to individuals and financial institutions. The bank has a significant large depositor concentration, while, as of June 2012, 24.8% of the time deposits had liquidity condition. We believe management is aware of the risks stemming from a concentrated funding profile and has been trying to diversify its funding base with other sources, such as foreign issuances and loans, trade finance lines, capital markets, and transfers from the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES). Also, Pine maintains adequate asset-liability management, matching its loans to funding sources and positive gap between its assets and liabilities of three months. Additionally, the bank maintains historically adequate liquidity levels with liquid assets (cash plus government bonds) covering 50% of total deposits and 201% of deposits with liquidity condition as June 1012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pine will keep expanding its loan portfolio with good asset quality and adequate liquidity. An upgrade would depend on gaining significant scale and maintaining its revenue sources diversification or an internal capital generation or capital injection that would lead to an average forecasted RAC ratio for 2012 and 2013 of more than 10%. Conversely, a downgrade is possible if we notice a relaxation of credit and liquidity polices and significant asset-quality deterioration. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B SACP bb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco Pine S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating Global Rating Scale BB+/Stable/B Brazilian Rating Scale brAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.