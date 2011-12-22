(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caixa
Economica Montepio [MONGCC.UL] Geral's (Montepio Geral) Issuer Default Rating
at 'BB' with a Negative
Outlook and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'bb-' and removed
it from Rating Watch Negative.
The rating actions conclude Fitch's review of the bank following the downgrade
of Portugal's sovereign rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' with a Negative Outlook
(see
"Fitch Downgrades Portugal to 'BB+', Outlook Negative," dated 24 November 2011
on www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
The affirmation of Montepio's Long-term IDR, which remains at its Support
Rating
Floor, is based on Fitch's assessment of available sovereign and/or
international support. The Negative Outlook mirrors the Outlook on the
Portuguese sovereign's IDR. Montepio's IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) might
only be downgraded if Portugal was downgraded by more than one notch.
The downgrade of Montepio's VR reflects its deteriorating credit risk profile
arising from its domestic loan book and Portuguese sovereign debt, declining
profitability due to integration costs and higher loan impairment charges, and
continued pressure on its funding and liquidity.
While Montepio's regulatory core capital ratio was already nearly compliant
with
Bank of Portugal's higher requirements at end-Q311 (core tier 1: 8.9% at
end-Q311), Fitch believes that the bank may be pressured to further strengthen
capital to take account of fair valuing its sovereign exposure (177% of equity
at end-Q311) and higher regulatory requirements in 2012. The bank's Fitch core
capital/risk-weighted assets ratio was 7.5% in 9M11. While Montepio continues
to
count on support from its major shareholder (Associacao Mutualista) as
evidenced
by regular capital injections, should this be insufficient or difficult to
obtain, Montepio could ultimately have recourse to the EUR12bn backstop capital
facility available for the Portuguese banking system under the IMF/EU support
programme.
While Montepio expects cost synergies from Finibanco's acquisition to arise in
2012, Fitch believes that its performance will continue to be weighed down by
revenue pressure and higher credit costs as the Portuguese economy deepens in
recession. Montepio's credit at risk (as per Bank of Portugal's definition) was
6.8% at end-Q311.
Montepio is highly reliant on funds from the European Central Bank (11% total
assets at end-Q311). Given Portuguese banks' inability to raise funds in the
funding markets and expected limited retail deposits growth, this is likely to
remain high at Montepio (if not intensify) to help meet large funding needs
until 2013. Available unencumbered ECB eligible assets (4% of total assets at
end-Q311) and capacity to increase potential liquid assets mitigate liquidity
risks.
Montepio benefits from a sound domestic retail franchise, which supports a
stable deposit base, and from being part of a mutual system, particularly in
terms of regular capital injections from members of the Associacao Mutualista.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria on 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and
Similar Securities' (dated 15 December 2011), the banks' subordinated debt has
also been downgraded to a level one notch below the bank's new VR.
Montepio was the sixth largest Portuguese bank by total assets at end-H111 with
market shares of around 6% for loans and retail deposits.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Montepio Geral:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'bb-'; removed from RWN
Individual Rating: Downgraded to 'D/E' from 'C/D'; removed from RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB-'; removed from RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Rivas
Director
+44 20 3530 1163
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+ 34 93 323 8406
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email:
Michelle.James@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011 and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated
15 December 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
EOTMARKER
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[log off] [home page]
Î Reuters Limited 2011 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1)
<< back
Transmission history : 1 alert filed
Time USN User Headline
22/12/2011 13:06:40 WNA6914 WE SCRIPT FITCH AFFIRMS MONTEPIO'S IDR AT 'BB';
DOWNGRADES VR TO 'B'