(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caixa Economica Montepio [MONGCC.UL] Geral's (Montepio Geral) Issuer Default Rating at 'BB' with a Negative Outlook and downgraded its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'bb-' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative. The rating actions conclude Fitch's review of the bank following the downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' with a Negative Outlook (see "Fitch Downgrades Portugal to 'BB+', Outlook Negative," dated 24 November 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The affirmation of Montepio's Long-term IDR, which remains at its Support Rating Floor, is based on Fitch's assessment of available sovereign and/or international support. The Negative Outlook mirrors the Outlook on the Portuguese sovereign's IDR. Montepio's IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) might only be downgraded if Portugal was downgraded by more than one notch. The downgrade of Montepio's VR reflects its deteriorating credit risk profile arising from its domestic loan book and Portuguese sovereign debt, declining profitability due to integration costs and higher loan impairment charges, and continued pressure on its funding and liquidity. While Montepio's regulatory core capital ratio was already nearly compliant with Bank of Portugal's higher requirements at end-Q311 (core tier 1: 8.9% at end-Q311), Fitch believes that the bank may be pressured to further strengthen capital to take account of fair valuing its sovereign exposure (177% of equity at end-Q311) and higher regulatory requirements in 2012. The bank's Fitch core capital/risk-weighted assets ratio was 7.5% in 9M11. While Montepio continues to count on support from its major shareholder (Associacao Mutualista) as evidenced by regular capital injections, should this be insufficient or difficult to obtain, Montepio could ultimately have recourse to the EUR12bn backstop capital facility available for the Portuguese banking system under the IMF/EU support programme. While Montepio expects cost synergies from Finibanco's acquisition to arise in 2012, Fitch believes that its performance will continue to be weighed down by revenue pressure and higher credit costs as the Portuguese economy deepens in recession. Montepio's credit at risk (as per Bank of Portugal's definition) was 6.8% at end-Q311. Montepio is highly reliant on funds from the European Central Bank (11% total assets at end-Q311). Given Portuguese banks' inability to raise funds in the funding markets and expected limited retail deposits growth, this is likely to remain high at Montepio (if not intensify) to help meet large funding needs until 2013. Available unencumbered ECB eligible assets (4% of total assets at end-Q311) and capacity to increase potential liquid assets mitigate liquidity risks. Montepio benefits from a sound domestic retail franchise, which supports a stable deposit base, and from being part of a mutual system, particularly in terms of regular capital injections from members of the Associacao Mutualista. In accordance with Fitch's criteria on 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (dated 15 December 2011), the banks' subordinated debt has also been downgraded to a level one notch below the bank's new VR. Montepio was the sixth largest Portuguese bank by total assets at end-H111 with market shares of around 6% for loans and retail deposits. The ratings actions are as follows: Montepio Geral: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'bb-'; removed from RWN Individual Rating: Downgraded to 'D/E' from 'C/D'; removed from RWN Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Subordinated debt downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB-'; removed from RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Maria Rivas Director +44 20 3530 1163 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Roger Turro Director + 34 93 323 8406 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email: Michelle.James@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011 and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 