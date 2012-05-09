(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 9 - Fitch Ratings downgrades five classes and affirms ten classes of
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2003-C4 (WB 2003-C4)
commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool.
Fitch modeled losses of 4.03% for the remaining pool. Expected losses as a
percentage of the original pool balance are at 3.05%, including losses already
incurred to date (0.60%). Fitch has designated 21 loans (12.83%) as Fitch Loans
of Concern. There are no delinquent or specially serviced loans in the pool.
As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has been reduced by approximately 38.99% to $544.0 million from $891.8 billion
at issuance. Interest shortfalls total $0.17 million and affect class P.
Currently 11 loans, 10.77% of the pool, have defeased.
The largest contributor to modeled losses is the 1940 Century Park East Office
loan (3.99% of the pool), which is secured by a 46,856 square foot (sf) office
building located in Los Angeles, CA. A major tenant, Horizon Media, vacated the
building in the second half 2011. Leasing activity continues in first quarter
of 2012 and a number of current tenants are in active renewal negotiations.
The second-largest contributor to modeled losses, Dogwood Festival Market (1.80%
of the pool), is a 187,523 sf anchored retail center located in Flowood MS,
which resides east of the Jackson, MS central business district. The center's
vacancy rate spiked in 2009 to 12% due to Borders and various smaller tenant
leases expiring. The sponsor has worked diligently to release the space and as
of April 2012 the occupancy rate was 92%. However; approximately 16% of the
space expires in the remainder of 2012 and in 2013. The loan matures in 2013.
The third-largest contributor to modeled losses, Highland Park Apartments (0.57%
of the pool), is a 116 unit multifamily complex located in Macon, GA. The
occupancy at the complex has declined to 78.45%. The borrower recently
increased concessions and marketing in order to increase prospective tenant
traffic. Rents are in line with market competition and the area's overall
recovery will be dependent on the improvement of the unemployment rate and the
local business activity.
Fitch has downgraded the following classes and revised the outlooks as
indicated:
--$8.9 million class K to 'BBsf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$6.7 million class L to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable;
--$6.7 million class M to 'Bsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Negative from Stable;
--$1.1 million class N to 'B-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable;
--$4.5 million class O to 'CCCsf', RE 100 from 'BB-sf';
Fitch has also affirmed the following classes and updates the following
outlooks:
--$172.2 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$191.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$34.6 million class B at AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$11.1 million class C at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$22.3 million class D at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$12.3 million class E at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$12.3 million class F at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$12.3 million class G at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$12.3 million class H at 'AAsf', Outlook Stable;
--$20.1 million class J at 'Asf', Outlook to Negative from Stable.
Classes A-1 and XP have paid in full. Fitch does not rate $22.3 million class P.
Class XC was previously withdrawn.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)