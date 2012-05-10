(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the CCLA Public Sector Investment Fund - The Public Sector Deposit Fund (PSDF) at 'AAAmmf'. The PSDF is a sub-fund of the UK-domiciled umbrella fund, CCLA Public Sector Investment Fund managed by CCLA Investment Management Ltd (CCLA). The fund is a qualifying money market fund as defined by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) Handbook, and is a short-term money market fund under the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) definitions. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The main drivers for the affirmation are: - The portfolio's overall credit quality, diversification and short maturity profile. - The conservative investment approach and the limited range of eligible security types. - Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks. - Overnight and one-week liquidity profiles consistent with Fitch's rating criteria. - The capabilities of CCLA as investment advisor. The 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating reflect the fund's extremely strong capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk. PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION The fund maintains a high credit quality portfolio consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated money market funds. The fund invests exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or equivalent. The fund also limits concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. The fund incorporates additional restrictions related to issuer support ratings and the credit quality of the relevant sovereign, along with a maximum maturity of seven days for all investments rated 'F1'. The fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) is limited to 1.00 per the fund's investment guidelines, which is more conservative than Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the fund's portfolio assets that accounts for the credit quality and maturity profile of a fund's portfolio. MATURITY PROFILE The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. The fund limits its weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively. The fund also limits the final maturity of any investments to 397 days or less. Additionally, the fund limits the maximum maturity of all term deposits to 100 days or less, a more conservative guideline than that stipulated in Fitch's criteria. LIQUIDITY PROFILE The PSDF holds 28.5% of total portfolio assets in securities maturing overnight and assets recognised as eligible as overnight liquidity, and 45.6% in securities maturing within one week or similarly eligible (as of 27 April 2012). The fund's investment guidelines stipulate greater levels of liquidity than Fitch's global money market fund criteria, with at least 15% of its total assets in securities maturing overnight, at least 25% of its total assets in securities maturing within seven days and at least 40% in securities maturing within one month. FUND OBJECTIVE The PSDF's objective is to maximise current interest consistent with the preservation of principal and liquidity through investment in a diversified portfolio of high quality sterling denominated deposits and instruments. The fund only invests in certificates of deposit, term deposits, notice accounts and call accounts. As of 27 April 2012, the fund had GBP105m of assets under management (AuM). INVESTMENT ADVISOR CCLA is a UK-based fund management group offering a range of fund products. As at 31 March 2012, it had GBP4.0bn AuM. CCLA is jointly owned by The CBF Church of England Investment Fund (60%), The COIF Charities Investment Fund (25%) and the Local Authorities' Mutual Investment Trust (15%). In Fitch's opinion, the fund's sponsor (CCLA) would not be able to support the fund during a period of market stress. However, Fitch draws comfort from the fund's highly conservative investment guidelines which in several important areas are considerably more conservative than the guidelines described in Fitch's rating criteria. Consistent with its rating criteria, the agency therefore considers the fund's conservative investment guidelines a sufficient mitigant to the lack of a strong sponsor. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE: The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch, specifically relating to the financial position of CCLA. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below. Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the fund's administrator - CCLA - to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund rating. Up-to-date surveillance and analytical information on the fund is available in the Fund Surveillance section of Fitch's website. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)