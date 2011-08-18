(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed WL Bank's public-sector covered bond program.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA' ratings on these public-sector covered bonds following our review.

-- The outlook is stable. FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA' credit ratings on WL BANK [WSTGWL.UL] AG Westfaelische Landschaft Bodenkreditbank's public-sector covered bonds following a review. The outlook is stable (see list below). For this rating affirmation, we have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided as of March 31, 2011. Applying our covered bond criteria, the specifics of WL BANK's program potentially allow for a seven-notch elevation, according to step 3 of our criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). Reflecting our assessment of the target credit enhancement, in combination with the available credit enhancement, we believe that the cover pool can support the public-sector covered bonds commensurate with the currently assigned rating. The current stable outlook on WL BANK's public-sector covered bonds reflects our opinion that adverse movements of the issuer credit rating (ICR) or the asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) measure would not automatically result in a change to the rating on the covered bonds. We also believe that the issuer has the ability and willingness to manage the covered bonds at the highest achievable rating uplift. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

