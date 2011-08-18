(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 18, 2011--The federal Budget Control Act of 2011 (BCA) could have an effect on Standard & Poor's view of municipal credit quality, according to a report, "State And Local Governments Face Fiscal Challenges Under Federal Debt Deal," published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

"In our opinion, the longer-term deficit reduction framework adopted as part of the BCA could undermine the already fragile economic recovery and complicate aspects of state and local government fiscal management," said credit analyst Gabriel Petek. "Either of these outcomes could potentially weaken our view of certain individual credit profiles of obligors across the sector."

However, said Mr. Petek, "given the disparate nature of state and local economies, differing levels of reliance on federal funding, and varying management capabilities throughout the U.S., we anticipate the effects on credit quality from the BCA will likely be felt unevenly across the sector."

