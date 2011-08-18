(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our ratings on the class A-1LT-a, A-1LT-b, A-1LT-c, and A-2 notes from Putnam Structured Product Funding [PUTNMA.UL] 2003-1 Ltd. and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We affirmed our ratings on two other classes from the same transaction.

-- The downgrades mainly reflect deterioration in the performance of the transaction's underlying asset portfolio since our June 11, 2010, rating actions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the class A-1LT-a, A-1LT-b, A-1LT-c, and A-2 notes from Putnam Structured Product Funding 2003-1 Ltd., a U.S. collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction of mezzanine structured finance assets, managed by Putnam Advisory Co. LLC. Concurrently, we removed our ratings on the four classes from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on May 25, 2011. At the same time we affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on the class B and C notes (see list). The downgrades mainly reflect deterioration in the performance of the transaction's underlying asset portfolio since June 11, 2010, when we last downgraded all of the notes. As of the July 2011 trustee report, the transaction had $92.9 million in defaulted assets. This was up from $50.7 million noted in the March 2010 trustee report, which we referenced for our June 2010 rating actions. The transaction has also experienced a decrease in the overcollateralization (O/C) available to support the rated notes. The trustee reported the following O/C ratios in the July 8, 2011, monthly report:

-- The class A/B O/C ratio was 74.87%, compared with a reported ratio of 83.23% in March 2010; and

-- The class C O/C ratio was 70.84%, compared with a reported ratio of 79.94% in March 2010. We affirmed our ratings on the class B and C notes to reflect the availability of credit support at the current rating levels. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.

-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009.

-- Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006.

-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS Putnam Structured Product Funding 2003-1 Ltd.

Rating Class To From A-1LT-a B (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg A-1LT-b B (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg A-1LT-c B (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg A-2 CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS AFFIRMED Putnam Structured Product Funding 2003-1 Ltd. Class Rating B CC (sf) C CC (sf) TRANSACTION INFORMATION Issuer: Putnam Structured Product Funding 2003-1 Ltd. Coissuer: Putnam Structured Product Funding 2003-1 LLC Collateral manager: Putnam Advisory Co. LLC Underwriter: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trustee: Bank of America N.A. Transaction type: Cash flow CDO Primary Credit Analyst: Timothy Walsh, New York (1) 212-438-3663;

tim_walsh@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: Ramki Muthukrishnan, New York (1) 212-438-1384;

ramki_muthukrishnan@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))