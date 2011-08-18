(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 18, 2011--The global corporate default
total remains at 23 so far in 2011 after no corporate issuers defaulted this
week, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income
Research, titled "Global Corporate Default Update (Aug. 11 - 17, 2011)."
Of the total defaulters this year, 15 were based in the U.S., three were
based in New Zealand, two were based in Canada, and one each was based in the
Czech Republic, France, and Russia. By comparison, 56 global corporate issuers
had defaulted by this time in 2010. Of these defaulters, 40 were U.S.-based
issuers, two were European issuers, seven were from the emerging markets, and
another seven were in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan,
and New Zealand).
Nine of this year's defaults were due to missed interest or principal
payments and six were due to distressed exchanges--both among the top reasons
for default in 2010. Of the remaining eight, four issuers defaulted after they
filed for bankruptcy, another two were forced into liquidation as a result of
regulatory actions, the seventh had its banking license revoked by its
country's central bank, and the eighth was appointed a receiver.
Of the defaults in 2010, 28 defaults resulted from missed interest or
principal payments, 25 resulted from Chapter 11 and foreign bankruptcy
filings, 23 from distressed exchanges, three from receiverships, one from
regulatory directives, and one from administration.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media
representative provided.
Global Fixed Income Research: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760;
diane_vazza@standardandpoors.com
Media Contact: Mimi Barker, New York (1) 212-438-5054;
mimi_barker@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))