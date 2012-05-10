(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned Silver Spring, Md.-based cable network company Discovery Communications LLC'S proposed $1 billion, 10- and 30-year notes issue its 'BBB' issue-level rating. Parent company Discovery Communications Inc. will guarantee the proposed issue, as it does for the company's other public debt. The company plans to use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes. Pro forma for the transaction, the company's leverage rises to 2.8x, from 2.3x as of March 31, 2012. This is inside the 3x threshold of maximum leverage that we consider appropriate for Discovery's 'BBB' rating. Our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Discovery reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, anchored by a respectable portfolio of cable TV networks. It also incorporates an "intermediate" financial risk profile, based on moderate leverage and strong cash flow. The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company's strong cash flow generating ability and sustained earnings growth will enable management to implement shareholder-favoring measures and make some modest acquisitions without causing a meaningful rise in leverage. We expect EBITDA growth to continue at a satisfactory pace, and we have assumed that debt to EBITDA will remain below 3x, which we consider appropriate for Discovery at our 'BBB' rating. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Discovery Communications published March 13, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Discovery Communications Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- New Rating Discovery Communications Inc. $1 bil 10-year and 30-year notes BBB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)