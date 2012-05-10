Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
May 10 Crosstex Energy LP XTEX.O: * Moodys assigns b2 rating to Crosstex energys proposed senior notes
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
* Jana Partners LLC reports a 5.05 percent passive stake in Time Inc as of December 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2lLOnNo] Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb 14 The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a tornado watch and warning for Houston, the fourth most-populous U.S. city, and large parts of the metro region as a storm packing heavy rain and slashing wind hits the area.