BRIEF-Edgefront, Nobel announce merger to create $300 mln diversified REIT
* Edgefront and Nobel announce merger to create a $300 million diversified REIT poised for growth
TORONTO May 10 Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO): * CEO says ING Groep NV ING.AS Asian assets would be a "fit" with companys
growth plan * Has "firepower" to finance smaller acquisitions, looking at "a number of
things" in Asia, United States - CEO * Would consider selling equity to take on a larger acquisition - CEO * CEO says has good support from institutional investors to make acquisitions
* Edgefront and Nobel announce merger to create a $300 million diversified REIT poised for growth
* Europe, United States favourite destinations for investment
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: