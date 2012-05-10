(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue
rating to Deerfield, Ill.-based spirits producer Beam Inc.'s proposed
senior unsecured debt securities. The company expects the issuances to total
about $600 million, comprising a five-year and a 10-year tranche (it will
finalize the actual amounts and maturity dates at the close of the transaction).
Beam will issue the debt under its Rule 415 shelf registration. The company
has indicated that it expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to
finance a portion of its pending acquisition of Pinnacle vodka and Calico Jack
rum brands and other assets from White Rock Distilleries.
The corporate credit rating on Beam reflects our assessment of the company's
business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as
"significant." Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include the
company's portfolio of known spirits brand names, which skew to the
less-premium category; some geographic diversification; and the historically
relatively stable cash flow characteristic of the competitive spirits
industry. Our view of Beam's financial risk profile incorporates its
still-high debt, adequate liquidity, and credit measures that we expect will
remain consistent, though on the weak end of our indicative ratio ranges for a
significant financial risk profile. These ranges include 3x-4x for total debt
to EBITDA and 20%-30% for funds from operations to total debt.
RATING LIST
Beam Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
New Rating
New senior unsecured debt BBB-
(New York Ratings Team)