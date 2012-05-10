(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Shadow banking encompasses a wide variety and complex set of
financial entities and products that may still present an important systemic
risk, but it hasn't yet filled the void traditional banking has left--contrary
to some market perception, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services titled, "A Supervisory Framework For U.S. Shadow Banking Is
Progressing Slowly."
The term "shadow banking" first became prevalent in the aftermath of the
financial crisis, and it lacks a universally consistent definition. But
Standard & Poor's views shadow banking as credit intermediation (involving
activities and entities) outside the regular banking sector, as the Financial
Stability Board defines it.
Shadow banking encompasses not only special-purpose vehicles that are beyond
the Federal Reserve's supervision (such as money market funds and
government-sponsored enterprises) but also specific instruments such as swaps,
repurchase agreements, and asset securitizations. However, the term can
oversimplify investment vehicles and products that are complex and interact
very differently with the formal banking system.
"Investors seem to be asking two key questions about shadow banking," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rodrigo Quintanilla. "The first is to what
extent shadow banking might replace traditional banking in the U.S. financial
sector." Fed data suggest that this has yet to happen. "The second question is
whether banking regulators will effectively and quickly implement a
supervisory framework that can contain systemic risk by eliminating regulatory
arbitrage and providing greater transparency." Banking regulators are taking
steps toward this, though they recognize that they still have work to do.
Standard & Poor's believes swathes of shadow banking activity (in both new and
existing forms) will continue to operate outside the reach of regulators once
the economic recovery firms up.
Shadow banking mimics traditional banking, though it doesn't have the
protection, implicit or explicit, of a government guarantee that is available
to depository institutions. During the recent financial crisis, it became
clear that investors had blurred this key distinction and implicitly relied on
the availability of a government backstop. "Now, regulators are attempting to
establish better oversight over the shadow banking sector to lower the
possibility of future interventions, to reduce contagion to the formal banking
sector, and to eliminate reliance on government support," said Mr.
Quintanilla. "In fact, many of the proposed regulatory reforms aim to increase
investors' risk sensitivity and better align incentives among investors,
originators, and intermediaries."
(New York Ratings Team)