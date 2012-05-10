(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Discovery
Communications, LLC's (Discovery) proposed 10- and 30-year senior unsecured note
offering. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The proceeds will be used for general
corporate purposes, and Fitch expects the majority to be deployed for share
repurchases.
Discovery will issue the senior notes under the senior indenture dated Aug. 19,
2009. The notes will rank pari passu with Discovery's existing and future
unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. Like all the other senior unsecured
debt issued at Discovery, the new notes are guaranteed by Discovery
Communications Inc. (Guarantor). Similar to the existing bonds, covenants are
limited. There is a limitation on liens of up to 10% of the Guarantor and its
subsidiaries' total consolidated assets (in addition to standard carveouts) and
a change of control provision that is triggered if any person becomes the
beneficial owner of 50% or more of the voting stock of Discovery or the
Guarantor and the ratings on the newly issued notes are downgraded below
investment grade. Other change of control triggers include a majority change in
the Board of Directors, the dissolution of the Guarantor, and/or if all or
substantially all of Discovery's assets are sold, if any of the aforementioned
are followed by a downgrade below investment grade. Fitch notes that there are
cross default/cross acceleration provisions in regards to debt in excess of $100
million.
The ratings are supported by the company's strong core brands, global carriage,
leverageable content, growth prospects and solid credit metrics. Ratings
concerns continue to center on the significant contribution of cyclical
advertising revenue, a competitive landscape of similar programming on other
cable channels, the general volatility associated with hit-driven content and
the company's dependence on the Discovery and TLC brands.
Fitch expects substantially all of the proceeds to be used for share
repurchases. Discovery has $1.6 billion remaining under its recently increased
$3 billion share repurchase authorization. Such activity is well within the
company's 'BBB' ratings. Discovery retains significant financial flexibility in
its credit profile, given solid free cash flow, strong credit protection metrics
for the ratings category, and a minimal near-term maturity schedule. Fitch
expects annual free cash flow of nearly $1 billion, driven by the high margins,
leveragability across markets and geographic regions, and low capital intensity
associated with the cable programming business. Debt incurrence to fund share
repurchase activity is incorporated into ratings up to Fitch's 3.0 times (x)
leverage threshold for Discovery's 'BBB' rating. Fitch estimates total leverage
of 2.2x at March 31, 2012. Further, while large-scale M&A activity is not
anticipated given the dearth of cable network assets available for sale, Fitch
believes there is room at the 'BBB' level to absorb some mid-sized acquisitions,
underscored by Fitch's current belief that the company would restore leverage to
under 3.0x within a 12-month timeframe.
Fitch acknowledges that John Malone has an estimated 23% voting control of
Discovery (and 31% with respect to the election of common stock directors) and
has been linked to aggressive shareholder friendly actions in the past. Fitch
believes that Mr. Malone is comfortable with the company's financial strategy
and will not be seeking a more aggressive capital structure. Additionally, Fitch
believes that Advance/Newhouse, which has approximately 26% voting control of
Discovery, has traditionally operated on a fiscally conservative basis, further
mitigating any governance concerns.
Fitch views Discovery's liquidity profile as solid, particularly given the
absence of maturities until $850 million comes due in 2015. The company had $1
billion of cash at March 31, 2012, and $1 billion available under the undrawn
revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing October 2015. Liquidity is further
bolstered by annual free cash flow that Fitch expects to approach $1 billion.
Total debt at March 31, 2012 was $4.2 billion and consisted primarily of:
--$850 million of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2015;
--$500 million of 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019;
--$1.3 billion of 5.05% senior unsecured notes due 2020;
--$650 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021; and
--$850 million of 6.35% senior unsecured notes due 2040.
Fitch rates Discovery as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers' (June 12, 2007).
