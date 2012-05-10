(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its baseline forecast
for U.S. regions varies but is generally positive, in a forecast published today
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The report, "Sector Economic And
Credit Conditions Forecast: U.S. State And Local Governments To See Gradual But
Uneven Revenue Improvement," notes that Standard & Poor's forecast for states is
stronger than for local governments. This is because the former is more
dependent upon income taxes while the latter is more dependent on property
taxes, which have not yet recovered from the drops of the past four years.
The report discusses Standard & Poor's three forecasts -- the baseline,
optimistic, and pessimistic -- and the repercussions of each for the sector.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
(New York Ratings Team)