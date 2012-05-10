(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Russian Standard Bank's (RSB) RUB5bn
senior unsecured fixed-rate exchange bonds (BO-06 series) a Long-term rating of
'B+'. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The bonds bear a 9.4% coupon rate. The issue is due in May 2015 and bondholders
have a put option exercisable in November 2013. RSB's obligations under the
bonds rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors except
claims of retail depositors, which under Russian law rank above those of other
senior unsecured creditors. Retail deposits accounted for 63% of the bank's
total liabilities at end-2011, according to RSB's 2011 IFRS disclosures.
At end-2011, RSB was the 27th-largest bank in Russia by assets and according to
management's estimates held 17.2% market share in credit cards and 11.7% in POS
loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares.
