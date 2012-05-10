(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Russian Standard Bank's (RSB) RUB5bn senior unsecured fixed-rate exchange bonds (BO-06 series) a Long-term rating of 'B+'. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The bonds bear a 9.4% coupon rate. The issue is due in May 2015 and bondholders have a put option exercisable in November 2013. RSB's obligations under the bonds rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors except claims of retail depositors, which under Russian law rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. Retail deposits accounted for 63% of the bank's total liabilities at end-2011, according to RSB's 2011 IFRS disclosures. At end-2011, RSB was the 27th-largest bank in Russia by assets and according to management's estimates held 17.2% market share in credit cards and 11.7% in POS loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB's shares. Contact: Primary Analyst Alexei Chagovets Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 6 Gasheka Street, Moscow, 125047 Secondary Analyst Anton Naberoukhin Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 08, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email: Michelle.James@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)