(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - The highly awaited Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Order on
Universal Service Fund (USF) and Intercarrier Compensation (ICC) faces numerous
appeals and petitions for reconsideration, but it is Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' opinion that a stay of the Order is unlikely. However, according to
"An Analysis Of The FCC's USF/ICC Order On U.S. Telecom Issuers," published
earlier today on
RatingsDirect, timing for implementation of some parts remains unclear.
"Some companies with the largest dependence on USF are likely to experience a
degree of EBITDA margin erosion from reductions in these revenues," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Catherine Cosentino, "but we don't consider
this factor has an immediate impact on the credit profile of any of the rated
companies." Access charge reductions under the Order are not likely to have a
meaningful impact on any of the rated companies' credit profiles either.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
(New York Ratings Team)