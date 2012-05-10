(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 14 classes of J.P. Morgan Commercial
Mortgage Securities Corp. 2003-ML1, commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows the end of the press
release.
The affirmations are due to sufficient credit enhancement and stable performance
of the pool.
Fitch modeled losses of 2.46% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the
original pool are at 2.19%, including 0.69% in realized losses to date. There
are considerable upcoming maturities with 81.47% maturing by the end of 2013, of
which 28.76% is defeased. Class NR is experiencing current cumulative interest
shortfalls of $197,565.
As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid
down 38.2% to $568.3 million from $929.8 million. There are 20 (30.2%) defeased
loans within the pool. Fitch identified 17 (14.75%) Loans of Concern, of which
two (1.96%) are specially serviced.
The largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (1.13%) secured by a 33,412
square foot (SF) suburban office building located in Santa Monica, CA. The
property has suffered from declining performance as a result of lower occupancy.
As per the property's rent roll, the occupancy as of March 2012 was 40.3%. The
servicer reported 2011 year-end debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 0.43
times (x) compared to 1.53x at issuance.
The second largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (0.95%) secured by a
122,253 SF office building located in Sacramento, CA. The loan transferred to
special servicing in April 2011 due to monetary default. The special servicer
reports that negotiations with the borrower are on-going while pursuing all
rights and remedies for the trust.
The third largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a loan (0.22%) secured
by 11 two-story multifamily apartment buildings with 83 units in North Olmsted,
OH. The property has been suffering from declining performance due to lower
occupancy and DSCR for the last three years. Servicer reports that occupancy and
DSCR as of September 2011 was 78.3% and 0.74x, respectively.
Fitch affirms the following classes and revises Outlooks as indicated:
--$17.8 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$387.1 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$26.7 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$10.4 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$22 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$12.7 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$23.2 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$9.2 million class G at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$16.2 million class H at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$10.4 million class J at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$5.8 million class K at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$5.8 million class L at 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$6.9 million class M at 'Bsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$4.6 million class N at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative.
Fitch does not rate class NR.
Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest-only class X-1. Class
X-2 has paid in full.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011
report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
