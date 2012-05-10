(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Blue Bell, Pa.-based UniTek Global Services Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook, remain unchanged following the company's proposed $20 million add-on to the term loan facility due 2018. The proposal will increase the size of the facility to $120 million from $100 million, and the issue-level rating on this facility remains a 'B' and the recovery rating remains '5'. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following this release.) We expect the company to use funds from the transaction primarily to replenish liquidity and fund an earnout payment for the Pinnacle acquisition completed in April 2011. The ratings on UniTek reflect its "aggressive" financial risk profile. Pro forma for the transaction, leverage was about 4.0x (compared with 3.7x at year-end 2011) and liquidity was "less than adequate" based on our expectation that the leverage covenant cushion could drop below 15% during 2012 and that UniTek would not be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact events without refinancing. The ratings also reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, with high customer concentration and participation in a very competitive and fragmented industry. Partially tempering factors include our expectation for good growth prospects over the next two years, driven by healthy capital expenditures by the telecommunications industry over the intermediate term and reflected in the company's sizable backlog. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

