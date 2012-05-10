(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Blue Bell, Pa.-based UniTek Global Services Inc., including the 'B+'
corporate credit rating and stable outlook, remain unchanged following the
company's proposed $20 million add-on to the term loan facility due 2018. The
proposal will increase the size of the facility to $120 million from $100
million, and the issue-level rating on this facility remains a 'B' and the
recovery rating remains '5'. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the
recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following this
release.) We expect the company to use funds from the transaction primarily to
replenish liquidity and fund an earnout payment for the Pinnacle acquisition
completed in April 2011.
The ratings on UniTek reflect its "aggressive" financial risk profile. Pro
forma for the transaction, leverage was about 4.0x (compared with 3.7x at
year-end 2011) and liquidity was "less than adequate" based on our expectation
that the leverage covenant cushion could drop below 15% during 2012 and that
UniTek would not be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact events without
refinancing. The ratings also reflect the company's "weak" business risk
profile, with high customer concentration and participation in a very
competitive and fragmented industry. Partially tempering factors include our
expectation for good growth prospects over the next two years, driven by
healthy capital expenditures by the telecommunications industry over the
intermediate term and reflected in the company's sizable backlog.
RATINGS LIST
UniTek Global Services Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$120 mil term loan facility due 2018 B
Recovery Rating 5
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)