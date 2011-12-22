(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We affirmed our ratings on two classes from Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2010-RR3.

-- The rating affirmations reflect our analysis of the sole collateral securing the transaction--class A-4 CMBS certificates from ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-7. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on two classes from Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2010-RR3 (CGCMS 2010-RR3) (see list). The rating affirmations reflect our analysis of the sole collateral securing the transaction. As of the Dec. 16, 2011, remittance report, the transaction's collateral consists of a $155.2 million portion of $787.9 million class A-4 certificates from ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-7 (ML-CFC 2007-7), a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. For additional details on our analysis of ML-FCF 2007-7, please see "ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-7 Ratings Lowered On Six Classes; Eight Other Ratings Affirmed, published Oct 7, 2011. CGCMS 2010-RR3 consists of two classes, class ML-JR and class ML-SR, with a sequential payment structure. In addition, an expense reserve account with a current balance of $100,000 is available for the trustee to pay for any extraordinary trust expenses. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-7 Ratings Lowered On Six Classes; Eight Other Ratings Affirmed, published Oct. 7, 2011.

-- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, published Nov. 3, 2010.

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Resecuritizations Of U.S. Super-Senior Conduit/Fusion CMBS Classes, published Aug. 14, 2009.

-- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss and Recovery Application, published July 21, 2009. RATINGS AFFIRMED Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc. Resecuritization pass-through certificates series 2010-RR3 Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) ML-SR AAA (sf) 28.6% ML-JR A- (sf) 0.0% Primary Credit Analyst: Dennis Sim, New York (1) 212-438-3574;

dennis_sim@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: Ivy Roldan, New York (1) 212-438-6235;

ivy_roldan@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))