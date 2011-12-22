(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We placed our 'A+ (sf)' rating on class A-3FL from Merrill Lynch Mortgage Trust 2007-C1 on CreditWatch negative due to its derivative exposure.

-- The rating action follows Standard & Poor's application of our revised bank criteria. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'A+ (sf)' rating on class A-3FL from Merrill Lynch Mortgage Trust 2007-C1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, on CreditWatch negative. The CreditWatch placement follows Standard & Poor's application of our revised bank criteria. (For more information, see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries," published Nov. 29, 2011.) Class A-3FL is a floating interest rate class with interest payments that are partially dependent on the performance of Merrill Lynch Capital Services Inc., the interest rate swap counterparty. The obligations of Merrill Lynch Capital Services Inc., as it relates to the transaction's interest rate swap, are guaranteed by Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2). We placed the class A-3FL rating on CreditWatch negative because the transaction documentation will provide for a range of potential remedies to be taken by the counterparty following a downgrade below certain triggers, such as the replacement of the counterparty, the posting of collateral, or provision of additional guarantees. If remedies are not taken, we will likely lower the affected rating to one notch above our rating on Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc., which is consistent with our counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

