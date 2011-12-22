(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- RAGHSA S.A.'s operating and financial performance remain in line with
our expectations.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit and senior unsecured
ratings on RAGHSA S.A.
-- The stable outlook incorporates the company's manageable debt maturity
profile, which has no principal amortizations during the next four years.
BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed its B- corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on
Argentinean real state developer RAGHSA [RAGH.UL] S.A. The outlook is stable.
Today's
rating action is part of our regular review.
Standard & Poor's Rating Services' ratings on RAGHSA S.A. reflect its exposure
to both the Argentine business environment and the volatility inherent in the
real state industry. The ratings also reflect the company's relatively small
size, its high leverage, and its weak credit metrics. The company's extensive
experience in most of its business segments and the domestic recognition of
its main development brand "Le Parc" partially offset its weaknesses. Its
manageable maturity profile, which has no principal amortizations during the
next four years, in combination with increasing revenues from its office
rental segment, should provide flexibility to begin new development projects.
These should also partially mitigate the company's higher debt levels. We
assess RAGHSAs business risk profile as "vulnerable," and its financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged" as our criteria define them.
RAGHSA is an Argentina-based real estate developer, focused on the development
and rental of first-class office buildings, the development of residential
buildings for sale, and the acquisition of land reserves for future
developments. The company targets clients in upper-middle socioeconomic
levels.
The stable outlook incorporates our view of the company's manageable debt
maturity profile and our expectation that the company will gradually
consolidate the revenues from its new projects. We are unlikely to raise the
ratings in the near term, given the company's high debt levels. An upgrade
would depend on the satisfactory performance of the company's capital
expenditure plan. If the company's debt levels increase, its projects
experience delays, and/or if economic conditions worsen and impact the
company's rentals and projects, we could lower the ratings.
