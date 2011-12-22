(The following statement was released by the rating agency) -- RAGHSA S.A.'s operating and financial performance remain in line with our expectations.

-- The stable outlook incorporates the company's manageable debt maturity profile, which has no principal amortizations during the next four years. BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its B- corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Argentinean real state developer RAGHSA [RAGH.UL] S.A. The outlook is stable. Today's rating action is part of our regular review. Standard & Poor's Rating Services' ratings on RAGHSA S.A. reflect its exposure to both the Argentine business environment and the volatility inherent in the real state industry. The ratings also reflect the company's relatively small size, its high leverage, and its weak credit metrics. The company's extensive experience in most of its business segments and the domestic recognition of its main development brand "Le Parc" partially offset its weaknesses. Its manageable maturity profile, which has no principal amortizations during the next four years, in combination with increasing revenues from its office rental segment, should provide flexibility to begin new development projects. These should also partially mitigate the company's higher debt levels. We assess RAGHSAs business risk profile as "vulnerable," and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" as our criteria define them. RAGHSA is an Argentina-based real estate developer, focused on the development and rental of first-class office buildings, the development of residential buildings for sale, and the acquisition of land reserves for future developments. The company targets clients in upper-middle socioeconomic levels. The stable outlook incorporates our view of the company's manageable debt maturity profile and our expectation that the company will gradually consolidate the revenues from its new projects. We are unlikely to raise the ratings in the near term, given the company's high debt levels. An upgrade would depend on the satisfactory performance of the company's capital expenditure plan. If the company's debt levels increase, its projects experience delays, and/or if economic conditions worsen and impact the company's rentals and projects, we could lower the ratings. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Candela Macchi, Buenos Aires 0054-114891-2110;

