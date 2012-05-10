(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.K.-based water utility Southern Water Services Ltd. (SWS) continues to report weak cash flow coverage of debt due to operating and financial pressure.

-- We believe that a challenging operating environment might delay the recovery that we had anticipated in SWS' ratios from financial year ending March 31, 2013.

-- We are therefore assigning a negative outlook to our issue ratings on the debt of SWS' finance subsidiary Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of us lowering the issue ratings by one notch if SWS' Standard & Poor's-adjusted cash flow coverage of debt does not recover in line with our base-case forecast, or if the regulator's ranking of SWS' operational performance declines from the current level. Rating Action On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a negative outlook to the debt issued by Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd. (SWSF), the finance subsidiary of U.K.-based water utility Southern Water Services Ltd. (SWS). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' issue rating on SWSF's class A bonds and our 'BBB' issue rating on its class B bonds. Rationale The outlook assignment reflects our opinion that a challenging operating environment might delay the recovery in SWS' cash flow coverage of debt that we had anticipated from financial year ending March 31, 2013, in our base-case credit scenario. In our opinion, SWS has weak cash flow coverage of debt. Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt fell to about 4% in the financial year ended March 31, 2011, from about 8% in the previous year, and we forecast that it will stay at about 4% in financial 2012. This decline reflects a range of factors, including: a revenue shortfall resulting from SWS' overestimation of the amount that it would charge metered customers during the 2010-2015 regulatory period; the profile of infrastructure renewals expenditure; rising capital expenditures (capex); and relatively high inflation, which has increased our adjustment for inflation-linked debt. In addition, we assess SWS as having relatively high gearing compared with its rated peers, with the class A bonds accounting for about 73% of regulated capital value on March 31, 2011. In our base case, we anticipated a robust recovery in the cash flow coverage of debt from 2013, supported by tariff increases allowed by the regulator, good cost control, and a moderation of our financial adjustments. However, we now believe that downside risks remain, due, for example, to a drought in southern England that may increase energy costs for SWS; the company's decision to bring its asset-management program in house, which creates some uncertainty in the short term; and relatively high inflation that increases our debt indexation adjustment. Similarly, we believe that metered customers might consume less water due to restrictions imposed as a result of the drought, leading to a reduction in SWS' revenues. In our assessment of business risk, SWS ranks below the peer group average according to a range of operational performance measures set by the regulator. For example, in 2011, SWS ranked 19 out of 21 water companies under the regulator's new Service Incentive Mechanism. Such measures form a component of our assessment of business risk because they speak to the quality of a company's relationship with its regulator, which can impose financial penalties for poor performance. The ratings on the class A and class B instruments issued by SWSF continue to reflect the stable and predictable revenues streams from SWS' water and wastewater operations, and a regulatory regime for the U.K. water sector that we view as supportive and transparent. The ratings also incorporate support from the whole business securitization structure, which includes mandatory liquidity requirements, financial covenants, a defined waterfall of cash payments giving priority to the class A debt, and restrictions on shareholder distributions and business activities. These credit strengths are offset by our view of an aggressive capital structure, weak adjusted cash flow ratios for the rating category, and below-average operational performance compared with SWS' water utility peers. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that SWS' cash flow coverage of debt may not recover to the extent and pace that we previously forecast in our base case, due in large part to a challenging operating environment. We would consider a downgrade of one notch if SWS' adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio does not recover to at least 7% by March 2013, or if, under our assessment, there is a material deterioration in the regulator's assessment of the company's operational performance. Conversely, if SWS is able to meet the FFO-to-debt guideline, we would consider revising the outlook to stable and affirming the issue ratings, as long as SWS maintains its current level of operational performance. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

To From Southern Water Services (Finance) Ltd. Senior Secured Debt A-/Negative A- Subordinated Debt BBB BBB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)