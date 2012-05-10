(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Funding and Liquidity in South African Banks here

May 10 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report that it considers structural reform in South Africa a prerequisite for the domestic banks to comply with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's funding and liquidity proposals. "South African banks are highly reliant on short-term wholesale funding to finance longer-term assets," says Denzil De Bie, a director in Fitch's Financial Institutions group. "In addition to a low discretionary savings rate, a substantial portion of retail deposits is placed with non-bank financial institutions which the banks then access as wholesale funding." Structurally, this results in a significant contractual mismatch between longer-term assets and short-term liabilities. However, this mismatch is greatly reduced when adjusted for behavioural considerations. This is due to a portion of professional money deposits exhibiting retail-like behaviour, given their source. In addition, the funding and liquidity risks are moderated by the almost closed South African rand domestic market. The special report, entitled "Funding and Liquidity in South African Banks" is available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)