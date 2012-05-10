(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to the issuance of
senior secured class A notes by Peru Payroll Deduction Finance Limited, a
special-purpose company incorporated in the Cayman Islands:
--Class A zero-coupon notes due 2029 with a notional amount of approximately US$
230 million, 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch's rating addresses the likelihood of timely payment on a monthly basis
according to the schedule stated in the indenture.
The 'BBB-' rating on the notes is driven by the following factors: i) seniority
over the mandatory contributions to Seguro Social de Salud (EsSalud) by all
formally employed workers in Peru, ii) no exposure to construction risk, iii)
the sovereign ratings of Peru, iv) the potential for interference by EsSalud and
the Government of Peru (GOP), and v) the potential for political risk.
The underlying issuance is a securitization of the rights to receive future
payments from EsSalud in the form of retribucion por inversiones certificado de
avance de obras (RPI-CAOs). RPI-CAOs are related to the construction and
equipment provision of two hospitals and two medical distribution centers (the
projects) in the greater Lima metropolitan area. Pursuant to three asociacion
publica privada (APP) agreements, Villa Maria Salud, Callao Salud, and Salog
(the operators) will build and operate their respective projects.
Total RPI-CAOs expected to be purchased will provide future cash flows in
aggregate of approximately US$230 million. Transaction proceeds of approximately
US$146 million equal the present value of these cash flows discounted at a yield
to be determined at pricing.
RPI-CAOs are unconditional and irrevocable obligations of EsSalud to make fixed
payments denominated in U.S. dollars to the operator, and once the RPI-CAOs have
been sold, to the RPI-CAO titleholders. EsSalud will make payments on the
RPI-CAOs issued with respect to the projects through a master trust.
Repayment of the notes is supported by the mandatory social security
contributions of 9% of all formally employed workers' salaries.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria' (June 24, 2011);
--'Peru' (June 8, 2010).
