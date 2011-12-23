(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today said that it had assigned its 'BBB' corporate credit rating to
Australia-based ATCO Gas Australia LP (ATCO Gas). The outlook on the rating is
stable. At the same time, we have assigned our 'BBB' ratings to ATCO Gas'
A$450 million and A$250 million bank debt facilities.
"The 'BBB' corporate credit rating on ATCO Gas reflects the strength of the
company's primary asset, WA Gas Networks (WAGN)--which is a regulated natural
monopoly gas distribution business in the state of Western Australia (WA;
AAA/Stable/A-1+) that benefits from predictable and regulated earnings," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrew Choi. Partially offsetting this
strength is our opinion of the company's high gearing level, exposure to gas
demand risk, and evolving strategy on potential opportunities for unregulated
income. On a reported basis, WAGN is likely to represent about 95% of ATCO
Gas' earnings-before-interest-tax-depreciation and amortization, with the
balance coming from unregulated activities of ATCO I-Tek.
ATCO Gas is wholly owned by Canadian Utilities Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1), a member
of the ATCO Ltd. (A/Stable/--) group of companies. The parent company does not
guarantee ATCO Gas' obligations, and ATCO Gas operates as a separate
stand-alone business. We note that WAGN currently contributes relatively a
small share of earnings to the ATCO group.
The stable rating outlook reflects the stability of the network business, our
expectation that the unregulated revenues will remain non-material in the
business, and the company's commitment to improve the financial profile.
Further, we expect the tax obligations of ATCO Gas LP will continue to be
isolated from any obligations or liabilities of the broader Australian ATCO
group. The outlook factors in an expectation that the funds from operation
(FFO)-to-interest and FFO-to-debt covers would move toward at least 2.4x and
10%-11% respectively in the medium term.