(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - The Venezuelan electricity sector (SEN) is controlled by the public
sector, following its nationalization in July 2007, according to Fitch Ratings.
Sector planning and policy design is the responsibility of the Ministry of
Popular Power for Electricity (MPPE) while service provision is reserved to the
state; through Corporacion Electrica Nacional S.A. (CORPOELEC); a vertically
integrated monopoly in charge of generation, transmission, distribution and
retail of electricity. CORPOELEC's monopolistic condition as the sole provider
of electricity services in the country highlights its strategic importance for
the electricity sector and the economy as a whole. CORPOELEC's tight integration
into the public sector is determined by its close to 100% public ownership, its
dependence on public funding to carry on its day to day operations as a result
of a tariff freeze in place since 2002, as well as the strict budgetary control
to which the company is subject to.
The SEN operates with a negative reserve margin as it cannot continuously meet
the system's load due to lack of firm thermoelectric energy, a sub optimal
supply of fuels that may restrict the dispatch of thermoelectric plants and to
bottleneck problems in transmission and distribution infrastructure. This
situation, compounded by the system's dependence on hydroelectric generation and
the poor maintenance of current thermoelectric capacity, has required the
government to scheduled a rationing program of approximately 770 MW per day
during 2012 in order to avoid a major collapse of the system as a Peak Demand
above 18,000 MW would overload high tension transmission lines used to export
energy from the southern region of Venezuela, where the bulk of hydroelectric
capacity is located, to the rest of the country.
Venezuelan total electricity generation has experienced an average growth rate
of 5% per year between 2001 and 2012 as consumption growth has been increasingly
driven by public expenditure in social programs, infrastructure and housing
projects. Future electricity demand growth will be linked to the public funding
of various large scale public projects including oil sector projects in 'La Faja
del Orinoco'. To meet this growth, MPPE plans to increase the SEN's total
capacity by 11,212 MW during the period 2012 - 2018, which will require
investments of approximately $23 billion.
Timely access to public funding will be critical as the slow disbursement of
public funds has become a key constraint impacting the degree of project
execution for the sector, postponing in turn the incorporation of much needed
thermoelectric generation capacity and the expansion of transmission and
distribution infrastructure.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and
'www.fitchvenezuela.com'
