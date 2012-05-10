(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - The medical professional liability insurance (MPLI)
market continues to stand out as a relatively strong corner of the U.S.
property/casualty business, with recent underwriting performance remaining
favorable. However, Fitch Ratings sees more difficult market fundamentals ahead,
as reflected in the MPLI industry segment results.
MPLI represents a relatively small and specialized segment of the broader
property/casualty market, accounting for about 2% of written premiums. Still,
MPLI has been a stand-out in terms of profitability, with considerably better
combined ratios than other commercial lines segments. Over the period between
2007 and 2011, MPLI posted a solid average calendar year combined ratio of
85.3%.
Favorable loss reserve development from prior underwriting periods has been a
key factor supporting better MPLI results. Over the last five years, favorable
reserve development has averaged 23% of written premiums annually.
We believe this reflects the inherent conservatism of MPLI writers in their
incurred loss reporting. MPLI segment loss reserves, in our opinion, remain
significantly redundant, while the overall industry reserve position has
weakened recently, and MPLI insurers are likely to generate favorable reserve
development in future years.
Despite these positive underwriting trends, market fundamentals are weak. Annual
written premium volume has shrunk by 16% since year-end 2006. This decline was
driven by declining premium rates and the continued movement of physicians to
hospitals and larger medical practice groups that are more likely to
self-insure.
In contrast to other commercial lines segments, where insurers have recently
gained pricing traction, MPLI premium rates are more likely to remain flat or
even fall in future years. We expect this to lead to a deterioration of
underwriting results.
MPLI specialty writers have reported solid capital growth over the last several
years. This puts insurers in a strong position to withstand future operating
volatility, but opportunities to deploy capital in the segment are more limited.
As a result, significant market consolidation has occurred, with several
acquisitions closed over the last two years. Acquirers have included The Doctors
Co. Group, ProAssurance Corp., and Berkshire Hathaway.
Discouraging revenue growth prospects may lead more MPLI writers to pursue
mergers and acquisitions in future years, but we believe there are limiting
factors that may slow consolidation. Following the recent wave of acquisitions,
there are fewer potential targets with sufficient scale to be acquired.
Moreover, most smaller MPLI writers' incentive to merge is lessened by their
current strong capital position and mutual or risk retention group
organizational structure.
For a detailed review of recent MPLI market performance and the industry
outlook, including perspectives on consolidation, see "Medical Professional
Liability Insurance Update," dated May 8, 2012, at www.fitchratings.com.
(New York Ratings Team)