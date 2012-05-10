(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We changed the group status for ING Bank Mexico to a nonstrategic subsidiary from strategic as the Mexican operations are no longer aligned with the parent's long-term strategy.

-- We lowered our global-scale rating to 'BB-/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and Mexican national-scale rating to 'mxA-/mxA-2' from 'mxAA/mxA-1+' on the bank.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that ING Bank Mexico will maintain its adequate capitalization and a risk-adjusted capital ratio at about 8% in the short term. Rating Action On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its global scale issuer credit rating (ICR) to 'BB-/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and Mexican national-scale rating to 'mxA-/mxA-2' from 'mxAA/mxA-1+' on ING Bank Mexico S.A. In addition, we have lowered our rating on the bank's UDIS125.2 million (MXN400 million) nonpreferred, noncumulative, subordinated nonstop-up notes to 'mxBBB' from 'mxAA-'. Rationale The downgrade follows our revision of the bank's group status to a nonstrategic subsidiary status from strategic. We believe that the business operation in Mexico is no longer aligned with the long-term strategy of the parent bank ING Bank N.V. As such, the ICR rating on ING Bank Mexico will receive no parent support for its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on ING Bank Mexico's on its "weak" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position and liquidity, and "below average" funding (as our criteria define it). Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an ICR. Our anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in Mexico is 'bbb'. In our view, the main risk for the banks operating in Mexico is economic risk. This is due to the population's low income level (from a global perspective) and the decrease in payment capacity amid low level of domestic savings. In addition, banks face challenges associated with lending within a legal framework that is still establishing a track record of creditor rights. However, underwriting standards have improved. Additionally, we do not view any asset bubbles in the Mexican economy. Industry risk is not as high, due to conservative regulation, but supervision still needs to be strengthened. Healthy competitive dynamics drive the lending system. Funding is based on stable deposits, while the domestic debt markets are rapidly expanding. We classify the Mexican government as supportive to its banking system due to past experience and our belief that it has the capacity to help banks withstand problems. We consider ING Bank Mexico business position as "weak" due to volatile results and lower revenue, as evidenced in the first-quarter results, and we expect this to continue. The bank's management and strategy is healthy and is reflected in effective corporate governance and risk management policies. Our "adequate" assessment of capital and earnings of ING Bank Mexico is supported by our expectations of a projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 8.5% in the next 24 months. We consider the bank has a moderate quality of capital and earnings that reflects the high volatility of its operations. The moderate earnings capacity reflects the negative trend that ING Bank Mexico has posted on its net income in the last two years. We view ING Bank Mexico's risk position as "adequate" due to a lower volume of intermediation and therefore lower exposure on its balance sheet. This also reduces the complexity of the bank's products. We view ING Bank Mexico's funding position as "below average", as the bank doesn't receive retail deposits. Repurchase operations, security loans, and its capital are the main funding sources for ING Bank Mexico. The bank maintains sufficient liquidity lines to support its operations. Our assessment of liquidity is adequate. Outlook The outlook is stable. In our view, ING Bank Mexico's business and risk positions, capital and earnings, and funding and liquidity already reflect the change in the parent's global strategy, and our base-case scenario doesn't expect these assessments to deteriorate. Ratings could be lowered if the bank's capital shrinks, resulting in RAC of less than 8%. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B SACP bb- Anchor bbb Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1) Support 3 GRE Support 0 Group Support 3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

