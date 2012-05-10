(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - When the global financial markets are in crisis, the risk that one
or a few nonbank financial companies could destabilize the financial system
rises, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled
"New Regulatory Rules Likely Will Have A Limited Impact On U.S. Nonbank
Financial Company Ratings." In an effort to manage this risk, Title I of the
Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act created the Financial
Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) under the U.S. Treasury.
"We expect the FSOC's final rules will apply to only a handful of rated
entities and will have a minimal, if any, ratings impact on traditional and
alternative asset managers, independent brokers, finance companies, and
insurance companies," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Charles Rauch.
"However, the FSOC may determine that a number of open-end investment
companies, specifically large money market funds, could pose a threat to U.S.
financial stability," said Mr. Rauch. "If that happens and if the Federal
Reserve imposes capital, liquidity, or other requirements, we believe that
money market funds' operational flexibility and ability to compete effectively
could weaken."
The FSOC's purpose is to determine whether a nonbank financial company poses a
threat to U.S. financial stability. If the FSOC determines that a nonbank
financial company poses a threat, the Board of Governors of the Federal
Reserve will supervise the entity and subject it to a higher level of
regulatory supervision, known as "prudential standards."
Separately, new rules and principles for exchanges and clearinghouses could
ultimately prove beneficial. Title I of Dodd-Frank excludes these entities
from the definition of nonbank financial companies. Instead, the SEC and CFTC
will continue to supervise exchanges and clearinghouses per Title
VIII--Payment, Clearing, and Settlement Supervision.
"We believe new regulations have the potential to strengthen clearinghouses'
financial safeguard packages by requiring them to hold more financial
resources--such as margin, guarantee funds, and clearinghouse capital--to
cover member defaults," said Mr. Rauch. "Consequently, we currently don't
expect the regulations to lead to any adverse rating actions. But we could
consider raising ratings if clearinghouses significantly strengthen their
financial resource packages to the point that they greatly exceed the
regulatory minimum standards."
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
(New York Ratings Team)