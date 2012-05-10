(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - When the global financial markets are in crisis, the risk that one or a few nonbank financial companies could destabilize the financial system rises, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "New Regulatory Rules Likely Will Have A Limited Impact On U.S. Nonbank Financial Company Ratings." In an effort to manage this risk, Title I of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act created the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) under the U.S. Treasury. "We expect the FSOC's final rules will apply to only a handful of rated entities and will have a minimal, if any, ratings impact on traditional and alternative asset managers, independent brokers, finance companies, and insurance companies," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Charles Rauch. "However, the FSOC may determine that a number of open-end investment companies, specifically large money market funds, could pose a threat to U.S. financial stability," said Mr. Rauch. "If that happens and if the Federal Reserve imposes capital, liquidity, or other requirements, we believe that money market funds' operational flexibility and ability to compete effectively could weaken." The FSOC's purpose is to determine whether a nonbank financial company poses a threat to U.S. financial stability. If the FSOC determines that a nonbank financial company poses a threat, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve will supervise the entity and subject it to a higher level of regulatory supervision, known as "prudential standards." Separately, new rules and principles for exchanges and clearinghouses could ultimately prove beneficial. Title I of Dodd-Frank excludes these entities from the definition of nonbank financial companies. Instead, the SEC and CFTC will continue to supervise exchanges and clearinghouses per Title VIII--Payment, Clearing, and Settlement Supervision. "We believe new regulations have the potential to strengthen clearinghouses' financial safeguard packages by requiring them to hold more financial resources--such as margin, guarantee funds, and clearinghouse capital--to cover member defaults," said Mr. Rauch. "Consequently, we currently don't expect the regulations to lead to any adverse rating actions. But we could consider raising ratings if clearinghouses significantly strengthen their financial resource packages to the point that they greatly exceed the regulatory minimum standards." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)