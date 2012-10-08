UPDATE 3-Cautious BOK keeps interest rates steady as uncertainty dominates
* Political scandal at home still poses uncertainties (Updates with currency comments)
Oct 8 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 8 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on San Antonio, TX.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Political scandal at home still poses uncertainties (Updates with currency comments)
BERLIN, Feb 23 The German economy quadrupled its growth rate to 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 as higher state spending, rising private consumption and construction more than offset a drag from net foreign trade, data showed on Thursday.
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company