(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'A
(sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' on the class 1 note issued by IRIS II SPV Ltd., a synthetic
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction (see list).
The class 1 note is a two-year note, which synthetically references a basket
of commercial mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities. Our
rating is directly linked to the rating on the repo counterparty, Societe
Generale, which provides support to the class 1 note as to the timely payment
of interest and ultimate payment of principal. The downgrade follows the
lowering of the rating on Societe Generale.
RATING LOWERED
IRIS II SPV Ltd.
Due 12/2011
Rating
Class To From
1 notes A (sf) A+ (sf)
(New York Ratings Team)