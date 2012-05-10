(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' on the class 1 note issued by IRIS II SPV Ltd., a synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction (see list). The class 1 note is a two-year note, which synthetically references a basket of commercial mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities. Our rating is directly linked to the rating on the repo counterparty, Societe Generale, which provides support to the class 1 note as to the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal. The downgrade follows the lowering of the rating on Societe Generale. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects of the Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- Revised Methodologies and Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.

-- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.

-- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002. RATING LOWERED IRIS II SPV Ltd. Due 12/2011

Rating Class To From 1 notes A (sf) A+ (sf) (New York Ratings Team)