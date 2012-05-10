(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Investment-grade corporate borrowers in the U.S. are taking advantage of favorable credit markets as positive earnings news, stable rating outlooks, and upgrades outpacing downgrades encourage investors, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "U.S. Investment-Grade Corporate Borrowers Have Great Access To The Bond Market," says that in the first quarter, both financial and nonfinancial borrowers sold nearly $185 billion in debt compared with $133 billion in the same period a year ago. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated May 4, 2012.) Mixed signals about the U.S. economic recovery in the past three months have pressured bond spreads over benchmarks that borrowers pay on their debt. Stable rating outlooks on investment-grade issuers and upgrades have likely also kept spreads in check. Meanwhile, yields in the secondary market on five-year senior unsecured debt barely moved in the past 90 days as investors adjusted to volatile Treasury yields. Industry-specific spreads show how key economic sectors have a financing advantage over other sectors. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)