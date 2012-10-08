Oct 8 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following ratings of Amil Participacoes S.A.'s (AMIL) on Rating Watch Positive: --National Scale Rating 'AA(bra)'; --BRL900 million debentures issuance due 2015 at 'AA(bra)'; --BRL300 million debentures issuance due 2014 at 'AA(bra)'. This rating action follows the recent announcement that AMIL and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UnitedHealth), the largest health benefits and services company in the United States, concluded an association agreement, upon the acquisition by UnitedHealth of up to 90% of AMIL's total capital for about USD4.9 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, as well as minority shareholders approval. The Positive Rating Watch reflects positive expectations about the likely benefits for AMIL's business and financial profile regarding the stronger financial support, valuable business expertise and access to modern technology through the new shareholder, UnitedHealth, rated by Fitch with Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. Fitch expects to solve the Watch Positive as soon as the transaction is approved. Following completion, under the current terms, AMIL's ratings should move to the highest national scale rating. Fitch believes that the support of the U.S. company will probably lower AMIL's cost of funding and, also, strengthen its ability in continuing with its acquisition' strategy in the country and abroad. Until now, AMIL has operated its businesses under profitable basis and a solid capital structure. AMIL's ratings reflect the company's efficient track record in managing its business, its success in integrating acquired companies and its conservative financial profile management. The ratings also consider the leadership of AMIL in the Brazilian market, its solid reputation, a long history of low medical loss ratios, and wide coverage of market segments enabled by its network of service providers and their product mix, which provides the company with competitive advantages over their peers in the industry. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'National Ratings - Methodology Update' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria