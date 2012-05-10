(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Finding, developing and acquisition (FD&A) costs for U.S. exploration and production (E&P) companies rose in 2011, according to Fitch Ratings' 2011 Statistical Review of U.S. E&P Companies. However, the increase remains lower than levels seen in 2008 despite significant cost inflation and higher waterborne-based crude oil prices. Fitch believes that a key factor limiting the scope of FD&A costs was technology improvements, including expanded horizontal drilling, higher frack stages per well, and other efficiency gains. Overall reserve additions were reasonably strong across Fitch's sample in 2011, with median gains of 4.8% for the year and 24% cumulatively since 2008. Weighted by reserve size, gains averaged 2.9% across the group in 2011. Cases of declining reserves were generally restricted to companies affected by asset sales. Proved developed (PDs) reserves as a percentage of total proved reserves declined across Fitch's sample on both a one- and three-year basis, a trend which may reflect the desire to maximize current production given high-prices as well as impact of modernized SEC reserve booking rules, which have increased allowed bookings of proven undeveloped reserves, including unconventional reserves. The importance of operational metrics remains a critical factor in Fitch's evaluation of the long-term credit quality of upstream companies, both because of the cyclical nature of the E&P industry and because current investment decisions can affect a producer's cost structure and profitability years down the road. The full report 'Statistical Review of U.S. E&P Companies' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Statistical Review of U.S. E&P Companies here (New York Ratings Team)