(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded TDA CCM Consumo 1, Fondo de Titulizacion
de Activos's (TDA CCM Consumo 1) class B & C notes and affirmed the class A, as
follows:
EUR37.4m class A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Off Rating Watch Negative (RWN), Outlook
Negative
EUR13.7m class B: upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Off RWN, Outlook Stable
EUR7.3m class C: upgraded to 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable
The upgrade of the class B & C notes is due to an increase in the available
credit support and reflects the significant repayment of the portfolio observed
to date (pool balance stands at 15% of its original amount), seasoning of the
transaction and loss coverage in accordance with Fitch's "EMEA Consumer ABS
Rating Criteria". As of July 2011, credit enhancement for the class B and C
notes stood at 31.70% and 19.24% from 4.95% and 3.00%, respectively, when it was
first rated. Fitch believes the transaction will continue to benefit from
deleveraging, resulting in further increases in available credit enhancement in
future periods.
Classes A and B were placed on RWN due to counterparty exposure to
Confenderacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorro ('BBB+'/'F2'; see 'Fitch Places 59
Spanish SF Transactions on RWN Due to Counterparty Risk', dated 3 April 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com) as swap provider. The RWN has now been removed from those
tranches as Fitch has assessed their creditworthiness assuming no benefit from
the swap and set the ratings accordingly.
The affirmation of the class A notes reflect loss coverage levels consistent
with the rating. The Negative Outlook is in line with Fitch's opinion of the
effect of the sovereign's rating on all Spanish 'AAAsf' tranches (see 'SF Impact
of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions', dated 1 February 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch will continue to assess and monitor the impact of economic adjustments on
the transaction's performance.
TDA CCM Consumo 1, FTA is a securitisation of auto and consumer loans granted to
individuals, originated in Spain by Banco de Castilla-La Mancha
('BBB+'/'F2'/RWN), formerly known as Caja de Ahorros de Castilla la Mancha.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information: This action took into account information provided by
Titulizacion de Activos, Sociedad Gestora de Fondos de Titulizacion, S.A
Applicable criteria 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions'
and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum' dated 12 March 2012 and 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14
July 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
