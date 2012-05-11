(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four classes of GMAC Commercial Mortgage
Securities, Inc. 1999-C1, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A
detailed list of rating actions follows the end of the press release.
The affirmations of the four remaining classes are due to sufficient credit
enhancements to offset increasing loan concentrations and adverse selection with
only 27 nondefeased loans (74.8%) remaining.
As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid
down 90.7% to $86.6 million from $1.334 billion. There are eight (25.2%)
defeased loans within the pool. Fitch identified nine (37.94%) Loans of Concern,
of which two (3.02%) are specially serviced. Current cumulative interest
shortfalls totaling $8.9 million are affecting classes J through K-2.
The largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (2.42%) secured by a 197 pad
mobile home park located in Raleigh, NC. The property ceased operations in
September 2008 and has been vacant since then. The servicer reports that the
borrower has been trying to sell the property since it closed due to rezoning of
the land for multifamily use. The loan has been current since issuance.
Since the latest remittance report, a previously delinquent loan was disposed
from the trust with a loss severity of 100%. The rating actions take these
losses into account.
Fitch affirms the following classes, Outlooks and Recovery Estimates as
indicated:
--$33.8 million class F at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$13.3 million class G at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$26.6 million class H at 'B+sf'; Outlook Negative;
--$12.6 million class J at 'Dsf'; RE 0%.
Fitch does not rate classes K-1 and K-2.
Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest-only class X.
Classes A-1, A-2, B, C, D and E have paid in full.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011
report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Gibbs
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0311
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Mary MacNeill
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0785
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
