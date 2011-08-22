(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed the foreign currency long-term rating on Papua New Guinea (PNG) at 'B+' and its short-term ratings at 'B', and lowered its local currency long-term sovereign credit rating to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The long term rating outlook is stable and the Transfer & Convertibility (T&C) assessment remains 'BB'.

Constraining the ratings on PNG is our opinion of the vulnerabilities associated with the country's high minerals-sector dependence, combined with its fragmented political structure, public policy development, and service delivery. In addition, there is a lack of transparency in the activities of statutory authorities, trust accounts, and other government-owned or government-controlled entities contributing to PNG's off-balance-sheet liabilities. Further constraining the ratings are the infrastructure shortcomings and security risks that impede investment required to diversify the economy. However, PNG's moderate fiscal flexibility and the strong potential of the minerals and allied sectors to boost economic growth support the ratings.

"The stable outlook balances PNG's improved economic prospects with the challenges it faces in overcoming weak political and institutional settings, as well as infrastructure shortcomings, to raise the prospects of the largely disenfranchised population through minerals sector revenue," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kyran Curry said. "We would lower the ratings if a weakening in global economic conditions reduces demand and prices for PNG's minerals exports, and in turn, worsens its external position and government finances. Any material delay in the LNG project under construction would present some short-term risk of a lower rating due to the liabilities associated with the commercial borrowings to fund the government's equity interest and completion guarantees to the creditor and landowners."

Upside potential to the sovereign rating could arise from the beneficial impact of the LNG project on PNG's economic prospects, government finances, and external position. However, any such upgrade would likely occur closer to around when the project starts earning revenue (estimated to be 2014), given the project completion risks.

Mr. Curry added: "We have equalized the local currency rating with the foreign currency rating because monetary policy options, which underpin a sovereign's greater flexibility in its own currency, are constrained by PNG's high inflation, relatively undeveloped domestic debt markets, and credibility issues related in part to transparency shortfalls. Our T&C assessment is two notches above the sovereign foreign currency rating to reflect our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by PNG-based non-sovereign issuers for debt service is moderately less than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. While there are some foreign exchange restrictions, the foreign exchange regime is fairly open, and economic policies are outward-oriented with regard to resource development."