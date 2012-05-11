(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded nine classes and removed one class from Rating Watch Negative of COBALT CMBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C3, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed listing of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch losses attributed to updated valuations of specially serviced loans which indicate lower recovery prospects, as well as performing loans with declines in performance indicative of a higher probability of default and loss. Fitch modeled losses of 17.8% of the original pool (including losses of 1.8% incurred to date). As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance was $1.95 billion, down from $2 billion at issuance. There are no defeased loans. There are cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $4.8 million currently affecting classes L through P. Fitch has identified 40 loans (41.8%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 11 specially serviced loans (7.1%). The largest contributor to losses is the Irvine EOP San Diego Portfolio loan (7%), which is collateralized by seven properties consisting of six class A and B office buildings and one single-tenant restaurant all located in San Diego, CA. The aggregate square footage for the portfolio is 380,954 square feet (sf). The loan remains current and is with the master servicer. As of January 2012 the portfolio's occupancy was at 83% compared to approximately 90% at origination. The second largest contributor to losses is the 2 Rector Street loan (5.1%) which is collateralized by a 417,473 sf class B office property located in Manhattan, NY. This loan was previously in special servicing and returned to the master servicer in September 2010. The property continues to underperform the market with the most recent reported occupancy of 80.6% as of December 2011, compared to 98.6% at the time of origination. The third largest contributor to losses is the Arbor at Broadlands loan (2.6%) which is collateralized by a 240-unit multifamily property located in Ashburn, VA. As of December 2011, the occupancy was 92% and the 2011 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 0.96 times (x). The low DSCR and high occupancy are due to an increase in concessions as an effort to retain existing tenants. Fitch downgrades the following classes as indicated: --$201.7 million class A-M to 'BBB-sf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; removed from Rating Watch Negative; --$153.8 million class A-J to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 25%; --$20.2 million class C to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$25.2 million class D to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$20.2 million class E to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$25.2 million class F to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$22.7 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$25.2 million class H to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$4.3 million class O to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0%. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$96.7 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. --$93.9 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$45.5 million class A-PB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$783 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$357.4 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$40.3 million class B at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$7.6 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$5 million class K at 'Csf"; RE 0%; --$10.1 million class L at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$5 million class M at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$2.5 million class N at 'Csf'; RE 0%. Class A-1 is paid in full. Fitch does not rate class P. The rating on class IO was previously withdrawn. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing fixed rate U.S. CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' dated Dec. 21, 2011; --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated Aug. 4, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)