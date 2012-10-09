Oct 9 - Fitch Ratings has maintained 26 tranches of 11 TDA CAM transactions,
a series of Spanish RMBS transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The full
list of rating actions is below.
The notes were initially placed on RWN on 3 April 2012 following the downgrade
of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'), which
acts as the account bank, basis swap provider and agent in all 11 transactions.
The RWN reflected Fitch's concern over the increased counterparty default
exposure that the transactions had been subject to following the downgrade of
the entity, which the management company, Titulizacion de Activos (TdA), was
looking to resolve.
Following the downgrade of CECA in April 2012, the bank opened swap collateral
accounts to mitigate the increased risk arising from the mismatch in interest
earned on the TDA CAM 1-9 portfolios and the interest paid on the notes. The
issuers also established guarantees with Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO;
'BBB'/Negative/'F3') to mitigate the exposure of the 11 transactions to CECA as
account bank. However, the downgrade of ICO in June 2012 means that the
guarantees put in place are no longer deemed eligible under Fitch's structured
finance counterparty criteria.
Fitch understands that the management company is looking to implement further
remedial actions following the downgrade of ICO. Given the large number of
structured finance transactions that have been affected by the most recent
downgrades, the process is taking longer than anticipated by the remedial period
defined in the transaction documentation. For this reason, the agency is
maintaining the affected tranches of TDA CAM on RWN, and will look to resolve
the RWN once more information is made available from TdA. The resolution of the
RWN will depend upon the implementation of appropriate remedial actions, which
could potentially lead to the affirmation of the notes, while failure to take
such measures would trigger a multi-category downgrade of the notes.
The rating actions are as follows:
TDA CAM 1
Class A (ISIN ES0338448006): 'AA-sf'; RWN maintained
Class B (ISIN ES0338448014): 'AA-sf'; RWN maintained
TDA CAM 2
Class A (ISIN ES0338449004): 'AA-sf'; RWN maintained
Class B (ISIN ES0338449012): 'AA-sf'; RWN maintained
TDA CAM 3
Class A (ISIN ES0377990009): 'AA-sf'; RWN maintained
Class B (ISIN ES0377990017): 'A+sf'; RWN maintained
TDA CAM 4
Class A (ISIN ES0377991007): 'AA-sf'; RWN maintained
Class B (ISIN ES0377991015): 'Asf'; RWN maintained
TDA CAM 5
Class A (ISIN ES0377992005): 'AA-sf'; RWN maintained
TDA CAM 6
Class A1 (ISIN ES0377993003): 'Asf'; RWN maintained
Class A2 (ISIN ES0377993011): 'Asf'; RWN maintained
Class A3 (ISIN ES0377993029): 'Asf'; RWN maintained
TDA CAM 7
Class A2 (ISIN ES0377994019): 'Asf'; RWN maintained
Class A3 (ISIN ES0377994027): 'Asf'; RWN maintained
TDA CAM 8
Class A (ISIN ES0377966009): 'Asf'; RWN maintained
TDA CAM 9
Class A1 (ISIN ES0377955002): 'Asf'; RWN maintained
Class A2 (ISIN ES0377955010): 'Asf'; RWN maintained
Class A3 (ISIN ES0377955028): 'Asf'; RWN maintained
TDA CAM 11
Class A2 (ISIN ES0377845013): 'A+sf'; RWN maintained
Class A3 (ISIN ES0377845021): 'A+sf'; RWN maintained
Class A4 (ISIN ES0377845039): 'A+sf'; RWN maintained
Class B (ISIN ES0377845047): 'A-sf'; RWN maintained
TDA CAM 12
Class A2 (ISIN ES0377104015): 'A+sf'; RWN maintained
Class A3 (ISIN ES0377104023): 'A+sf'; RWN maintained
Class A4 (ISIN ES0377104031): 'A+sf'; RWN maintained
Class B (ISIN ES0377104049): 'A+sf'; RWN maintained
