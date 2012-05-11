BRIEF-Apple files for nine-part, $10.0 bln notes offering
* Files for nine-part, $10.0 billion notes offering - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jI79aU Further company coverage:
May 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on the senior revenue loan notes from OHSF Financing Ltd., a U.S. market value collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction, to 'AAA (sf)' (see list). After reviewing the transaction documents, we determined that the senior revenue loan notes rank pari passu in payment priority with the class A-1 notes. As such, the senior revenue loan notes benefit from the same level of credit enhancement as the A-1 notes. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities, published Aug. 31, 2010.
-- Surveillance Procedures For Global Market Value Collateralized Debt Obligations Refined, published March 14, 2008.
-- S&P Updates Portfolio Level Approach For Rating U.S. Market Value CDOs, published June 12, 2006. RATING RAISED OHSF Financing Ltd.
Rating Class To From Sr Rev Ln AAA (sf) AA (sf) (New York Ratings Team)
* Files for nine-part, $10.0 billion notes offering - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jI79aU Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his