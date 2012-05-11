(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Fitch Ratings says that the recent trading suspension of Cif Euromortgage's obligations foncieres (OF) due the group's failure to publish audited 2011 accounts has no immediate impact on the 'AAA' ratings of the OF. The Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD) has been affirmed at 'A'/'F1' following the high likelihood of the group being sold to a solid European banking group in the short-to medium term and the high probability of support from the French government (see "CIFD affirmed at 'A'", published on 11 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). In Fitch's view, CIF Euromortgage is currently not under pressure as the next OF maturity is due in October 2012 and the issuer has enough liquid assets to ensure full and timely payment on this OF. However, the agency will closely monitor the future developments of the group and especially its ability, in an uncertain period, to manage the level of overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover pool and the OF in a dynamic manner. Independently, Fitch will review the OF rating and the OC supporting this rating by early July 2012. As of end of April 2012, the total cover pool amounts to EUR27.3bn and total outstanding OF amounts to EUR25.65bn, resulting in an OC of 6.42%, whereas the OC supporting the rating is 6.40%. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)