(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

--We affirmed our ratings on all classes from Zoo HF 3 PLC.

--Zoo HF 3 plc is a collateralized fund obligation (CFO) transaction backed by a diversified pool of hedge funds. This investment vehicle type is often referred to as a "fund of funds." NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 27, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on all classes from Zoo HF 3 [ZOOHFC.UL] PLC, a collateralized fund obligation (CFO) transaction backed by diversified pools of hedge funds, managed by P&G SGR SpA (see list). Since the transaction is in its liquidation phase, it uses the amounts it receives from the redemption of its underlying hedge fund investments to pay down the liabilities in a sequential manner after it pays certain expenses and payments, as specified in the transaction's payment structure. As a result, the outstanding balance of the class A notes continues to decline. We based the affirmations on the classes' existing credit support and overcollateralization levels. Standard & Poor's notes that the class B notes, along with the other classes beneath it, continue to defer its interest. However, based on the redemption profile of the underlying funds as reported by the manager, we expect the class A notes to be fully paid down and the class B notes to receive their accrued interest amount in full on the February 2012 payment date. We believe the extent to which the rated classes of notes receive full principal and accrued but unpaid interest will depend on the amount of cash proceeds they ultimately receive from the redemption process. However, if the timing of the redemption process differs materially from our current assumptions, the amount of cash flow available to repay the rated liabilities may also differ from our assumptions, which could negatively affect our ratings on the liabilities. We will continue to monitor our rated CFO transactions and take rating actions as we determine appropriate. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.

-- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb 16, 2011.

-- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3 2009.

-- CDO Spotlight: Global Criteria For Securitizations Of Funds Of Hedge Funds, published Jan. 19, 2006.

-- Zoo HF 3 PLC Ratings Lowered And Affirmed; Four Removed From CreditWatch Negative, Aug 31, 2010.

-- Two Antarctica CFO I Ratings And One Zoo HF 3 PLC Rating Affirmed, Removed From CreditWatch Negative, published Feb. 10, 2010. RATINGS AFFIRMED Zoo HF 3 PLC Class Rating Current par amount (mil. Eur) A AA (sf) 8.880 B AA (sf) 8.698 C BB+ (sf) 7.185 D CC (sf) 14.300 E CC (sf) 6.977 Primary Credit Analyst: K.P. Rajan, New York (1) 212-438-1114;

kp_rajan@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Jimmy Kobylinski, New York (1) 212-438-6314;

jimmy_kobylinski@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))